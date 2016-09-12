Jarvis Christian College to receive $1 million UNCF Career Pathways Initiative grant

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Hawkins– Jarvis Christian College is one of 24 colleges and universities that will receive five-year grants totaling $35.3 million for the UNCF® Career Pathways Initiative. Jarvis Christian College will receive a $1 million grant, which will allow the College to implement programs to improve employment outcomes for its graduates.

Jarvis Christian College President Dr. Lester C. Newman said, “As Jarvis Christian College begins 105 years of service, this is a tremendous opportunity for Jarvis and for our students. It gives us an opportunity to take a look at what we are doing and how we can enhance the operation and educational opportunities for our students and prepare them for the world of work.”

Made possible through a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the UNCF Career Pathways Initiative (CPI) is a unique pilot program for select historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) that is helping them enhance career readiness for their 54,000 enrolled students.

Jarvis Christian College submitted a proposal that reflects a commitment to strengthening career advising and mentoring, enhancing curricula and supporting integrated co-curricular engagement. As part of CPI, the College will develop a range of academic programs, student internships, industry partnerships, specialty certifications and faculty development as it forges a new model for career readiness.

“These colleges and universities show promise in significantly addressing the urgent challenges facing African American college students and graduates,” said Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF president and CEO. “CPI will help ensure our graduates are prepared for and hired into high-paying 21st-century jobs.”

A complete list of colleges and universities receiving the grants can be viewed here.

Jarvis Christian College (JCC) is a historically Black liberal arts, baccalaureate degree-granting institution affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). The mission of the college is to prepare students intellectually, through academic programs that promote excellence in teaching and learning; socially, through student-centered support programs that encourage positive and constructive communication among peers, faculty, and staff; spiritually, through programs that stimulate spiritual growth and worship; and personally, through interaction that fosters self-development and maturity.

The mission further seeks to prepare students for professional and graduate studies, productive careers, and to function effectively in a global and technological society. About Lilly Endowment Inc. Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by three members of the Lilly family—J.K. Lilly Sr. and sons J.K. Jr. and Eli—through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with its founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. Although it maintains a special commitment to its hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana, it does support efforts of national significance particularly in the field of religion and on an invitational basis disaster relief and recovery efforts and programs that enhance higher education opportunities for African Americans, Latinos and Native Americans across the country. More information can be found at www.lillyendowment.org. About UNCF UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization.

To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs.

Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark: A mind is a terrible thing to waste®. Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter, @UNCF and #UNCFCPI.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews