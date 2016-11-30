Jarvis Christian College freshman crowned National Top Model

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

HAWKINS, TEXAS — Jarvis Christian College freshman Natasha Coleman-Ball recently was crowned National Top Model in the National American Miss Pageant in Anaheim, California.

Along with the title, Natasha also received a cash scholarship and her photos will be featured in Pageantry magazine and also in National American Miss promotional brochures.

For her community involvement, Natasha — a Business major and also Miss Pre-Alumni — will work with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program and participate in fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Breast Cancer Awareness.

A resident of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Natasha qualified for the national competition after winning the state title of Miss Maryland Teen in August.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews