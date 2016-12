Sharing is caring! Facebook

Guest Speaker:

Honorable Warren Fitzgerald Muhammad

Former Judge City of Houston

Attorney at Law

Date: Thursday, January 5, 2017

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: 6112 Wheatley Street (Beulah Ann Shepard Building)

Houston, Texas 77091

For more information please contact

Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development Inc.

Phone 713-692-7161

Fax 713-691-7131

