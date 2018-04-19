James Harden Isn’t Playing Around

Harden ponders the question. He might be pondering the question. Sometimes it can be hard to tell. With his half-mast eyes and that garden-gnome beard, the MVP favorite has the constant appearance of a man who just emerged from a deep hibernation, like Rip Van Winkle with a savage crossover. He has resting rest face.

From the moment he walked into this hotel café, he’s looked like the least stressed man for miles, and we’re in New Orleans on the night before Saint Patrick’s Day. No one in this city is stressed. He’s dressed head to toe in a heather gray Adidas sweat suit, looking so slick and so cozy it’s as if he’s wearing fashion pajamas. And now he’s sort of reclining to one side, his right foot up on the plush red lounge chair across from him, like he’s chilling on the rocks in Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, waiting for God to touch his fingertip.

So it could be that Harden has already forgotten my question. Or he might be “locked in”—that’s Harden’s slogan for the season; he celebrates nearly every Rockets win on Instagram with a padlock emoji—and he’s carefully considering his reply. Who knows. Finally, he answers.

“The guys that I’m actually out there on the court competing against—and probably don’t even like me—are just like, ‘Okay, he deserves it.’ “

“It’s not gonna happen overnight,” he begins, his voice low and flat. “The more you work, the more you figure out how to be great. Just keep adjusting, keep adapting.” I had been asking about Trolli vs. Haribo, but it’s as if he clicked on his Warriors sound file instead. The key is knowing who you are—believing not only that you can find the giant’s weakness but also that you are the giant. “Our goal is to be the best. Not the best who’s out right now, but the best. You know, longevity.”

Harden has never shied away from taking on giants—the Heatles in 2012, Golden State’s Death Lineup in 2016, Haribo—but so far at least, he’s had less success taking them down. There are signs this year could be different, though. The arrival of Chris Paul has given Harden all the breathers he didn’t get in the past five years, and it turns out that Paul’s sneaky, silky game is a natural complement to Harden’s own sneaking and silking. All dynasties end eventually, and when they do, it has a way of seeming obvious in retrospect. Several Warriors have been nicked by injuries this year, including Steph Curry; maybe we’ll look back in July and realize they were ripe for an upset.

Hoodie, $520, by Burberry / Shorts, $1,725, by Comme des Garçons Homme Plus at Barneys New York / Sneakers, $400, and socks, $30, by Y-3

If Harden makes it back to the Finals, it will be his only trip since 2012. “Ever since then, I’ve been tryna get back, get back, get back,” he says. “Came close, but just didn’t have enough talent. Until now. Different story.”

So yes, he finally has help. But the real leap has come from Harden himself. He turned in an MVP-caliber season last year, and this year he’s been much better. This is the year James Harden went from consistent All Star to surefire Hall of Famer.

And yet. Despite the Rockets being 🔒’d in every night, the Warriors have kept pace without breaking a sweat. Paul is almost 33 and somewhat mortal, not quite the point god he used to be. Meanwhile Golden State still has the same core roster that just ten months ago ethered LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in five games. This is still maybe the best team in NBA history.

“I mean, shit,” Harden says, “they’re fucking great.” He sounds unimpressed.

No superstar better embodies all the pleasures of the modern NBA—its wit, its social-media hyper-fluency, the way its players delight at and participate in the night-to-night subplots across the league—than James Harden. If LeBron James is the Jay-Z of the NBA (untouchable, an empire builder) then Harden is the Migos. The guy just seems like he’s always having a good time and riding his own wave. He doesn’t bark at reporters who ask dumb questions; he just hits them with an immaculate side-eye, then slides off-camera and into the GIF hall of fame. He’s not so much a trash-talker as a trash poet. For the entire first quarter of a game last season in Philadelphia, Sixers fan and miniature-teacup troll Kevin Hart lit into Harden from courtside, with that shrieking rabbit voice of his; Harden scored 51 points that night, and as the clock ran out, he leered at Hart, before shouting, “Tell your team what you did to them!”

This is also the age of the unicorn in the NBA. Seven-foot, condor-armed sui generis freaks hatched in genome labs all over the world keep landing in America on draft night, with names that terrify Trump voters, like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis. But Harden is nothing like those guys. He’s more like a human record scratch. He’s six feet five, thick as a tree trunk, and fucking maddening to chase around. Send a unicorn to cover James Harden and he’ll just dribble around its legs and float teardrop jumpers over its pointy horn.