Jarvis Lenzy, Eddie Cooper, Traveon Harris and Dariius McCrimmon

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

Humble – Have you ever wanted something to eat, but didn’t feel like going to get it? Many people have experienced this feeling before, and if this is you, then you may want to try J.E.T Delivery. J.E.T Delivery is a third party delivery service established in Humble, TX, that specializes in delivering people’s favorite food from their favorite restaurants. This company also highlights and helps promotes any caterers and chefs that are associated with their business. In addition to, J.E.T Delivery will help provide their service to others in the Greater Bush- IAH area.

This company is made up of four young determined African American men, who had an idea for the company when they were back in high school. Jarvis Lenzy, Traveon Harris, Eddie Cooper, and Dariius McCrimmon knew that dreaming about their goals wouldn’t make them come true, so they made a game plan, and quickly put it in action. Now, they are running a successful business with the intentions of growing bigger.

With their motto being “making your convenience our priority,” this company truly believes in helping the customers they service. They want to help ease some of the day-to-day life hassles by picking up food for the people that will utilize their service. One of the greatest parts about their business is that it is very cost efficient. People who utilize their services will only spend five dollars to get the food they want. According to Lenzy, “Some people think that the service is too good to be true.” However, five bucks is all it will cost you!

Although this company has had a great start thus far, they do have goals that they would like to achieve. In regards to short- term goals, they would like to expand and operate in different areas within Houston, and even cities that surround the Houston area. As far as long-term goals, they would like to grow their business outside of Texas, and would eventually like to go nation wide. J.E.T Delivery is working hard everyday to not only progress their business, but to get closer to reaching all of their goals.

Furthermore, this company also thrives on helping caterers and chefs get their business out to people as well. They work hard to market and promote caterers and chefs, and even will do deliveries for their businesses as well. They take pride in what they do, and want to extend their support and help those who are trying to grow just like them.

J.E.T Delivery wants people to know that they are a family oriented business, and that they are a business that people can trust and depend on. Furthermore, if there is a service that isn’t advertised, if you request it, they will be willing to work with you in order to help take care of your needs. “We cater to the customer in all ways,” expressed Lenzy.

In addition to, they take care of their drivers, and are always looking for people to join their team. Drivers can make great tips, and even join a team that will care about them. They are a team who takes care of their workers, and support their driver’s needs as well. Lenzy stated, “I treat my drivers like their family.”

So the next time you have a craving for something delicious, and you don’t feel like going to get it, then try J.E.T. Delivery to satisfy your cravings. If you are interested in using their services, or interested in being a food runner, you can visit their website at http://jetdelivery15.wixsite.com/jetphast. You can also find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat under the name Jetphast15.

