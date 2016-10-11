It’s Your Decision To Vote!

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

Houston – Many people complain about the issues that surround the world and even in their local cities, but many people only voice their complaints by just talking, and not by exercising their right to vote. Franklin D. Roosevelt said it best when he stated, “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves, and the only way they could do this is by not voting.” In order to help encourage individuals to vote, Constable Rosen and his Precinct One team hosted their It’s my Decision…to VOTE event at Warehouse Live. At this event, people had the opportunity to register to vote, and to also meet rappers Paul Wall, Z-Ro, and Kirko Bangz.

From this event, Constable Rosen wanted people to “learn that their vote is important, and that in the future, they start knowing where candidates stand on different issues.” He further stated, “Our whole democracy is based on people’s willingness to get out to vote…we have to exercise it, and make sure that the people that share our interests and our visions, are actually the people that get in office.”

In addition to, there are so many people who feel as if their vote doesn’t count. However, your vote does count. According to Constable Rosen, some elections come down to very few votes. He even spoke about the Gore v. Bush election as an example, where the election was very close. “If you stay at home or don’t vote, you may get something you’re not very happy with,” expressed Rosen. Also, Eric William Carter, who is running for Justice of the Peace made it known that the presidential election is important, but that “these local elections matter… these are the people that will have the most profound impact on your life.”

When speaking with Kirko Bangz, he voiced that this is his first year ever voting. He now has a new perspective on the importance of voting, and he expressed, “I feel it’s very important because it all starts with us…now I’m learning more. I don’t know it all, but the more I learn, the more I know it’s very important for us to vote for sure.” With his new vision towards politics, he is now spreading the word, and trying to get others motivated, more involved, and more encouraged to vote.

According to Z-Ro, “It’s very important to learn who is running for these different particular positions, and to see what they are about, and to then make a cognitive decision.” Just like Kirko Bangz, he is also making the effort to help spread the word on why people should vote as well. He concluded by stating, “I want people to make wise cognitive decisions about who are going to police our streets, who are going to police our court rooms, and who is going to be in charge of our lives.”

Last but not least, Paul Wall expressed some of his thoughts about voting as well. He stated, “Our vote matters immediately, and there is a real impact to us voting in some of these local elections like judge, constable, and Sherriff, just to name a few…if we stay home that day, we just may have the wrong person in that position.” Paul Wall also declared that not voting could have an even bigger impact on our lives. He stated, “By not voting, your contributing, and you are voting for the problem…being complacent is no longer acceptable…we got to let our voice be heard.”

November 8th is approaching quickly, and people must be ready to take action. Early voting will take place October 24th and will run until November 4th.

With everything that is going on in the world, it is imperative that people make a difference not only for our nation, but for our local cities as well. We make time for everything else that we want to do in our life, so why not make participate in something that will directly impact your life on a daily basis. Don’t stay at home, and don’t make excuses! Get out and vote, and let’s make changes that will help better our cities, and our nation. With that being said, whom will you vote for?

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews