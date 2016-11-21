Is Harris County Ripe For Bail Reforms?

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

Changes Could Spell Legal Relief & Releases for Hundreds Too Poor to Pay

Houston-With sweeping changes over the horizon at the Harris County Courthouse, some local civil rights and legislative leaders are patiently waiting to see if the winds of change finally will open the doors to thousands hopelessly locked away in jail cells, just because they were too poor to afford bail.

The election of a new Harris County District Attorney, Harris County Sheriff and host of new judges taking the bench, offers a new approach towards justice and a fresh look at bail reforms.

Changes are already happening is surrounding counties as several cases have brought to attention the plight of the poor who are at the mercy of an unbalanced justice system.

According to Justice Department figures, there are about 500,000 people locked in American jails simply because they are too poor to make a payment for their release.

In Harris County, it is estimated that 120,000 individuals a year are housed in Harris County jail with 70-75% being pre-trial defendants who have been accused; but not yet convict of a crime.

The issue clearly is the disproportionately impacting poor and minority communities in Houston/Harris County.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Houston Branch and Texas Civil Rights Project continues to work in an attempt to solve the many issues related to the criminal justice system in Harris County.

Dr. James Douglas, president of the NAACP Houston Branch, said he is hopeful that the new leaders will make changes to reflect the will of the people.

“The system is definitely broken, but the judges can fix it and I hope these are committed to change,” he said. “Too many of our poor sit in jail with no help. Most are not dangerous and it makes no sense for the system to continue to hold them.”

The Texas Civil Rights Project uses legal advocacy to empower Texas communities and create policy change. In its twenty-five year history, TCRP has brought thousands of strategic lawsuits, defending voting rights, fighting institutional discrimination, and reforming systems of criminal justice.

Currently, in Harris County, bail is set before an accused sees a lawyer and although the law requires that one’s ability to pay is a consideration the court is supposed to make before establishing bail, currently Harris County judges do not consider this option. In other words, those who can pay get out on bail and those who can’t pay, remain in jail, according to Douglas.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities.

He said a simple breakdown example of the current situation is that a person that commits murder can be out on the street in a day or two because they have the resources to pay their bond; where a person who shoplifts a $500 purse may remain in jail for years.

Douglas said the NAACP has spoken out on the issue and has even criticized Harris County for an estimated $170,000 and more being spent on outside counsel to defend the county. They are asking the county court to reject the request by the county judges to hire outside attorneys to represent them in the recent bail litigation.

State Senator Rodney Ellis also has weighed in and maintains his strong views on current justice issues, especially as it relates to holding the poor “hostage” in county jails and as it related to the county attorney spending money to defend the county’s bail practices.

“The fact that the County is spending countless taxpayer dollars to pay outside lawyers to evade reforming an unconstitutional and immoral practice of keeping poor people locked up simply because they are poor and can’t afford bail, while at the same time refusing to invest in representation for the poor themselves at bail hearings, is as disturbing as it is ironic,” he said in a statement. “Those tax dollars should be invested in fixing a broken justice system and making our communities safer, not spent defending the indefensible.”

Ellis is a leader who is at the forefront of accountability and vocal on the need for Texas to wake-up from its numbness to justice issues. He remains committed to fixing the justice system, reducing injustices and curtailing the prison-industrial complex.

A National View

Equal Justice Under Law indicates that such practices leaves a negative impression that justice is not as blind as it appears and could be peeking under the scarf.

Equal Justice Under Law’s goal is to bring to reality the commonly held value long ago proclaimed by the Supreme Court: “In our society, liberty is the norm, and detention prior to trial or without trial is the carefully limited exception.”

“Those who can afford their freedom pay for it, while others sit in jail pending trial simply due to their inability to pay. Such wealth-based detention has disastrous consequences: overcrowding of local jails, lost jobs, lost housing, shockingly poor sanitation and medical care, broken families, and drained local budgets,” according to the group’s information website.

In January 2015, Equal Justice Under Law launched its first challenge to money bail systems in federal court in Alabama.

The case, Varden v. City of Clanton, has drew national attention in the wake of the United States Department of Justice’s decision to file a Statement of Interest in the case.

In an historic moment for the American criminal legal system, the United States announced its official position that detaining people solely because of their poverty is unconstitutional. Shortly after Equal Justice Under Law’s lawsuit, the City of Clanton announced that it would reform its bail system to stop using secured money bond for newly arrested. Those detained for arrest will no longer be held in jail until they can pay money for their freedom.

Even the Justice Department filing in 2015 involving an Alabama case, stating that any system of bail that does not account for the ability of a defendant to pay violates the Constitution by denying poor people the “equal protection of the laws” guaranteed by the 14th Amendment.

Since the beginning of 2015, Equal Justice Under Law has filed ten class action challenges to money bail systems in eight states. So far, as a result of our lawsuits, cities in Alabama, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, and Louisiana have reformed their practices to end the use of secured money bail for those arrested by law enforcement.

During those fights, then acting Assistant Atty. Gen. Vanita Gupta of the Civil Rights Division said in a statement in 2015. “The criminal justice system should not work differently for the indigent and the wealthy. “Bail practices that create a two-tiered system of justice by treating the indigent and the wealthy differently undermine fundamental fairness in our nation’s criminal justice system.”

EJUL continues to fight wealth-based pretrial detention practices and has achieved reform, working with cities to change their practices and to release people without requiring cash bail.

Waller County at Crossroad

In Waller County, the case of Sandra Bland caused a shift in fault lines that is shaking up the justice system in the county.

Sandra Bland was a 28-year-old black woman who was found hanged in a jail cell in Waller County on July 13, 2015. Her death was classified as a suicide by the county coroner and was followed by protests against her arrest disputing the cause of death and alleging racial violence against her.

Bland had been pulled over for a minor traffic violation on July 10 by state trooper Brian Encinia in Prairie View Texas for failure to signal a lane change. According to a statement from the jail officials, her bail was set at $5,000. Later, Bland was found dead in her cell, and that they believed she had hanged herself.

“The issue and the need for changes here came to light after Sandra Bland,” said Waller County Precinct # 3 Commissioner Jeron Barnett. “It really brought people together to listen and work to find solutions.”

He praised Senator Ellis for his efforts to help raise awareness and help his county with reforms. Some ideas being seriously considered for action include setting up a public defender’s office and providing access to an attorney from that office.

“We feel things on the right track because we do not want to keep people in jail just because they cannot secure bail or bonding,” Barnett said. “We feel what best serves and helps individuals needing help is ensuring proper representation when a person first enters the system.”

According to Barnett, he is using a model from Fort Bend County Commissioners who set up a successful public defender’s office.

“We want a mechanism in place that gets everyone fairly under the same umbrella,” he said. “We want people to be able to get out and get due process.”

He said he also enlisted the help of the Texas Indigent Defense Commission to help the process move faster.

He said Waller County District Attorney is open to the idea and hopes to see more input, cooperation and public involvement in the process. Barnett said the process takes time but believes real changes could happen in about a year.

“The county not only saves money with a public defender’s office, but those who cannot afford bail or bonding will get legal office to help them with their cases,” he said. “This will take justice to a whole new level in our county.”

Jefferson County

No statistics were available at press time on bail and bonding numbers for the county, but New Sheriff-Elect and law enforcement veteran Zena Stephens has promised more understanding, transparency and better relations with the community the department serves. She is the county and state’s first African American woman sheriff.

The Jefferson County Correctional Facility provides services to a daily average inmate population of over 1,000 inmates, all of which must enter or be released through the Intake and Releases Section respectively, according to the Sheriff department website.

These areas of the Corrections Division processed a total of 36,984 persons for the statistical year 2014. Of those processed, approximately 5,346 were felony arrests, 5,409 felony releases, 13,045 misdemeanor arrests, 13,184 misdemeanor releases. The county averages 110 new intakes per day.

As a general rule, a judge will most likely set a higher bail or bond for more serious crimes and a lower amount for less serious crimes. Other factors may include, but are not limited to:

The nature and circumstances of the offense

The defendant’s record of previous convictions

The defendant’s past record of appearance in court after being admitted to bail

The defendant’s family ties

The defendant’s employment record

The defendant’s financial resources

The defendant’s character and mental condition

The defendant’s community ties

Depending on the crime, this amount could be anywhere from $100 to $75,000 or more.

It appears that on releases, the primary function and focus in Jefferson County is to insure the proper and timely release of all persons from custody as soon as possible.

The most common forms of release are: posting bond; paying one’s fines requirements; receiving credit for time served; a refusal from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office; or a commitment ordering a subject to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.

Douglas hopes new officeholders will act quickly to change the system in Harris County.

“This does not need to continue,” Douglas said. “We have had years of things being done one way. I hope the changes in philosophy coming will result in judges making the necessary changes needed on their own.”

Without that, it could take years of legal and legislative wrangling to turn the justice ship back around in Harris County.

Ellis agreed.

“In every other jurisdiction, I’m aware of where these lawsuits have been filed the parties have acknowledged the practice was wrong and unconstitutional, and have agreed to settle the cases and advanced reforms,” he said. “I hope our county will decide to do the same, so we can advance down the path to creating a more fair and equal justice system that truly makes our communities safer.”

