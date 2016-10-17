Is College Worth it?

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Angel Lewis

From the time I started school until now, my junior year in high school, my mother has always told me “Angel go to college; get a career; you shouldn’t want just a job; you should want a something more; be someone I never got the chance to be.” I’ve always heard that even during times when I wanted to give up, I just knew that one day all of the hard work was going to pay off. My mother has been my biggest inspiration. She didn’t get the chance to go to college. At the age of 16 she had her first child. No one was there to help her, so she had to drop out of high school to take care of her child. She is the strongest woman I know because she raised my four brothers and me by herself. She did not get the chance to start college until we were older. To raise us, she worked and earned her Certified Nurse’s Assistant license to start working at nursing homes. She realized that raising four kids was expensive and went back to school to earn her cosmetology license to become a stylist. During the daytime, she would work in a salon and at night, she worked at a nursing home. Needless to say, she didn’t get much sleep and when she did, she slept all day. In spite of always having somewhere to go or things to do, she still found ways to make sure we were taken care of. She enlisted the help of her cousin to come over and baby sit us and clean the house. Although my mother had various types of help at times, she always carried the burden of ensuring that we had everything we needed to develop into independent people. During those times of less help, my older brother got a job to help her with some of the bills but she still maintained two jobs. After many transitions, helping others and being helped, she enrolled at Long Star College. When she first started, she struggled. Sometime I would even see her cry. I kept encouraging her to keep going ensuring that it would get easier. Even though throughout many trials, my mother was not able to continue her post-secondary goals at Long Star College, through her experiences, trials, and setbacks, I have learned a great deal. All of the struggles my mother endured have strengthened her resolve to always strive for success, but it also strengthened her message to her children and others.

I do not want to face the same tribulations she had to go through. Those struggles, encourage me to keep going. They make me even more determined to finish high school. A fellow classmate asked me the other day after a presentation about what tasks needed to be completed to be college ready in the Fall, “Is college worth it?” They implied that it was not. When someone tells me that college isn’t worth it, I’ll just ask them what they want out of life. I’ll ask them what are they willing to endure and I’ll think of the platform and perspective my mother’s journey has instilled in me before responding in a manner that will hopefully inspire them the way I’ve been inspired. Whether it is a two year or four year college, trade school or business institution, reach, persist and endure. Failure is an option for no one.

