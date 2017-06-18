Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

I am not going to lie to you. There is nothing more that I like to eat than fried chicken, chitterlings, pig feet, smothered pork chops, yams, and collard greens and cornbread. Of course I wouldn’t eat all of this in one setting, but it is tempting! However, it is food like the ones mentioned that is good to us, but not good for us. The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention).

“Percent of men 20 years and over with obesity: 37.6%”

“Percent of women 20 years and over with obesity: 56.9%”

“Percent of men 20 year and over with hypertension: 40.9%”

“Percent of women 20 years and over with hypertension: 44.8%”

These are only a few facts, but there are other health issues that African Americans are facing, and these issues could potentially be reduced if we would invest in healthy. We invest in everything else such as houses, cars, stocks, electronics, and other things that we enjoy and need while on this Earth. However, when was the last time you invested in your health? If we would treat our health as an investment, we could potentially make our lives easier “health wise” while we have breath in our bodies. Listed below are some ways on how you can invest in your health.

Going to the doctor regularly– I personally don’t like going to the doctor’s office, but it is necessary. It’s imperative that we go get checked regularly just to stay on top of our health. We never know what could be brewing in our bodies, and it is better to avoid any surprises if possible. Take vitamins– sometimes we don’t get the nutrition and minerals our bodies need to in order to continue to function properly. If you are taking vitamins, then you don’t have to worry about if you are getting what you need. I personally take Vitamin C, D, B12, and even iron tablets. Eat healthy– I love eating fried foods, but I know that is it not good for me. I try to eat as healthy as possible. This may include salads, fruits, and even grilled foods. It is hard to eat healthy all the time, so I try to eat healthy during the week, and splurge a little during the weekend. Exercise– many people don’t like to workout, or they may cannot find the time. In addition, memberships are expensive, but there are so many different small things that you can do at home. Even if you just walk around outside for ten minutes daily, you are still exercising. I try to workout at least three to four times a week. It isn’t easy, but I try to make it to the gym if possible. When you work out, you feel better. When it comes to working out, it’s important to try and develop a routine.

These are just a few simple things you can do in order to invest in your health. Our bodies should be treated as if they are fragile. We should take care of them because we only get one body. Of course there are some things may occur that are out of our control, but for the things we can control, we should take lead. So, the next time you skip the gym, avoid going to the doctor’s office, or even eat something bad, think about what you are doing to your health, and what you should do to stay healthy. It is never too late to invest in your health!

Comments

comments