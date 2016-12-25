International Soccer Fest Celebrity Gala

Sharing is caring! Facebook

The International Soccer Festival hosted a Celebrity Black Tie Gala at Houston’s Silver Street Studios, on Saturday, December 17th with actors Robert Townsend and Leon Preston Robinson came in to beneﬁt Go Blue for Clean Water!

Texas State Representative Jarvis Johnson and international businessman and Southern News Group CEO, Wea Lee were on hand to welcome special guests attending, including performer and sister of Robert Townsend, Kathy Grifﬁn-Townsend; H-E-B’s James Harris, Gulfgate Dodge owner James Davis; Cecile Mengue of Go Blue for Clean Water; Cleo Glenn Johnson of Black United Front and Members of the Ethiopian Community Organization, and Casa De Angola-Houston. The event’s Mistress of Ceremony was Jan Taylor, CEO of Tailor Made and coordinated by Corey Mason, Director of the International Soccer Festival.

Robert Townsend

Actor – Comedian – Writer – Director – Producer – Television Network CEO “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” – the Motown classic is the perfect song to describe Hollywood icon Robert Townsend. Townsend started out as an extra in movies and has since become a heralded actor, comedian, writer, director, producer, and cable network programming CEO. That’s not so bad for a kid from the west side of Chicago who was raised by a single mom of four children on welfare. Never satisfied with his own success Townsend continues to overcome even greater obstacles and climb even bigger mountains in the entertainment industry.

Leon Preston Robinson IV usually credited as simply Leon, is an American actor and singer, who began his professional career as a film actor in 1982. Best known for his roles as J.T. Matthews in the 1991 Robert Townsend film, ”The Five Heartbeats”, Derice Bannock in the 1993 film, “Cool Runnings”, and as Shep in the 1994 basketball drama film, “Above the Rim.

“Everyone deserves clean water.”

A portion of the proceeds from the event beneﬁts worthwhile projects of Go Blue for Clean Water, (www.goblueforcleanwater.org) an international humanitarian organization dedicated to building sustainable water projects in Sub-Sahara Africa —providing communities with access to clean water. Also beneﬁting from the International Soccer fest fundraising efforts will be Houston’s local Ethiopian Community Organization and Casa de Angola–Houston.

The gala was sponsored by generous donations from Guinness Stout and Gentleman Jack with meals prepared by Cool Runnings Jamaican Restaurant

The 2017 International Soccer Festival is scheduled to occur in Houston Texas, September 3-9, 2017 at BBVA Compass Stadium. The week will open with a tournament of major international soccer teams and conclude at Minute Maid Park with the Pan African Film Festival’s 25th annual Music, Culture and Business Expo.

More info: www.international-soccer-festival.com

Submitted By: Kijana Wiseman, M.Ed.

