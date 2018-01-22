HOUSTON – Due to the inclement weather event that took place in Houston January 16-17, 2018, the City of Houston Municipal Courts Department (MCD) reminds all persons who had court settings during that time that they have until Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 5 p.m., to reset their case(s). Resets must be done in person at any of our six City of Houston court locations. Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for court locations and hours of operation. Individuals who fail to reset their case(s) may be subject to an arrest warrant. For additional Municipal Court announcements and information, please call the City of Houston Helpline at 3-1-1, or 713.837.0311 if outside of the City of Houston, or visit the Municipal Courts website at www.houstontx.gov/courts.