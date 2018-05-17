Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Arielle Johnson

On Sunday, April 1, 2018, President Michael R. Duncan and Second Assistant President, Raymond Dugue of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (U.N.I.A.) descended upon the Pan-African Connection Bookstore in Dallas. Yes…it was Easter Sunday and April Fool’s Day all wrapped up in one, which by the way only coincide with each other 3-4 times per century. The last time the two coincided was in 1956. But on a day reserved for observance of the Resurrection of a King, King Jesus and just a few days shy of the Assassination of Martin Luther King, everyone in attendance was reminded on April Fool’s day, of how far away we have gotten from Marcus Garvey’s teachings – COOPERATIVE ECONOMICS. It’s what every other race that lands on our shores teaches, but for some reason, has gotten away from us. How is it possible for the U.S. dollar to circulate within the Black community 6 hours, as compared to an entire month in the Asian community?

Marcus Garvey was born in Jamaica in 1887. He made his unprecedented mark on Harlem, NY, in the early 1900’s. He had a new speech for downtrodden African-Americans and encouraged the most common men among us to do their part for our race so we could all rise together. If we all did our part in carrying the weight of ourselves, as well as absorb some of the weight of our brothers and sisters who were lagging behind, as a race, we would be much further along than what we are today. He was the go to man in Harlem, anytime anyone needed work. He was indeed a self-proclaimed King, but one who made all Black people feel as though they too were connected to royalty, even if they only possessed one drop of regal blood.

“The Economic Blackprint” was the presentation delivered by UNIA leaders. Several brothers marched down the aisle, hoisting a gigantic red, black and green flag and wearing red, black and green.

Yasser Young, President of Shreveport, Louisiana Division #422 opened with a rap song, “Ase”(pronounced Ah-shay), a concept in the West African, Yoruba language, which means to work up the power to bring about change and make things happen). He then introduced the Second Assistant President General Brother Raymond Dugue (pronounced Doo-Gay), from Queens, New York. During the presentation, he stated, “We have to create a self-reliant platform. Agriculture is the only way to build the economy. It feeds and builds a system. This was the history of Ancient Kemet.”

The current UNIA President, and the 10th Successor to Marcus Garvey, is Brother Michael R. Duncan. He lives in Brooklyn, New York but, like Marcus Garvey, he too was born in Jamaica and arrived in the U.S. at 14. By 17, he had stumbled across The Philosophy & Opinions of Marcus Garvey which increased his dedication to his race and the challenge to revive the Marcus Garvey spirit and teachings in the brothers and sisters of his race here and abroad. He quoted William Cullen Bryant, “Truth crushed to earth will rise again.” The UNIA’s present day existence and the fervor within this movement is an example of this quote being brought to life.

Of course, this is just one small example of what we can do when we come together and aggregate funds. There is so much more that needs to be done, and can be when we come together. Our efforts to operate as individuals in this country and still garner the respect we deserve, have proven to be futile. Visit, https://archive.org/stream/ThePhilosophyOpinionsOfMarcusGarveyOrAfricaForTheAfricans/EbookPhilAndOpinions_djvu.txt you will be able to read some of his very powerful quotes. If you have time, it wouldn’t be such a bad idea to read through them, a little at a time, everyday, the same as if you were reciting daily affirmations. To reach the local chapter (local to the State of Texas) of the UNIA, please reach out to Brother Yasser at https://www.facebook.com/yasser.ism on Facebook. He is in charge of the Shreveport, Louisiana division.

