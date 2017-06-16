Sharing is caring! Facebook

Isaiah 40:3

“But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

Robert, born October 13, 1928 to Moses and Willie Gamble. He and his two siblings, Juanita and Charles, grew up in a close-knit environment where religious and family values and a strong work ethic were strongly emphasized. He carried these important lessons with him for his entire life and was an inspiration to all he met. Robert was preceded in death by parents, Moses and Willie Gamble; sister, Juanita Gamble Rogers; beloved grandsons, Robert Milton McGarthy and Reginald DeShawn McGarthy, and son-in-law, Samuel E. Gentry, Sr.

Robert confessed Christ at an early age and as a life-long member, faithfully attended St. Andrews United Methodist Church until his health began to fail. Robert worked faithfully through the years, serving as a member of the Board of Trustees and as a Deacon, in the choir and in any capacity asked until his untimely illness. Robert attended the Houston Independent School District and stressed the importance of achieving an education no matter the circumstances. He often spoke of the long journey walking to and from Harper School at a time when schools in Acres Home were scarce and segregated. As a father and grandfather, he always supported and encouraged his family to pursue an education to prepare for a rewarding and successful life. Robert married Alpha Mae Hobley on December 24, 1947. To this sixty-nine year union, five daughters were born; Wilma Laverne, Robbie Leen, Linda Faye, Barbara Ann and Sharon Renee. Alpha and Robert never had sons, but were blessed by the Lord with the arrival of Dr. Davill Armstrong and his family to the Acres Homes community. The bond was instantaneous and Davill became the son they never had. During the last two-and-a-half years, Davill and his family shouldered the responsibilities and care of a natural born son. For this, Alpha and the girls will be forever grateful.

Robert worked tirelessly to provide for his family in the community that he loved. A welder by trade, he always dreamed of being his own boss. In the late 50’s he purchased a lot on Wheatley Street and began clearing the land. With the help of his cousins, they constructed the building to start his dream. He initially began working only in the evenings and on weekends when he finished his full-time job. By the mid 60’s, he had realized his dream of owning his own business and remained at Gamble’s Metal Shop until his health failed in October of 2014. He enjoyed going to work every day and spending time with the people who came to his business.

Robert Lee Gamble was very passionate about his faith, his church, his family and the Acres Homes community. If you ever had the opportunity to spend any amount of time with him, he always spoke of his everlasting love of Christ and his family. He would always share with you how God had blessed him and that he had lived a good life. He had accomplished more than he ever dreamed, especially living long enough to see Barack Obama elected president of the United States. Alpha faithfully cared for Robert during his illness, hardly ever leaving his side. At approximately 4:40 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2017, Robert in the presence of his dedicated wife, Alpha, transitioned this life for his eternal home.

Robert leaves to celebrate his life, a devoted wife, Alpha, daughters, Wilma, Robbie, Linda, Barbara, and Sharon; sons-in-law, Montezuma Woods, Jonathan Beal; grandchildren, Samuel Gentry, Jr., Jacquelyn Gentry, Tamisha Flanagan (Martavius), DeAndrea McGarthy, Brittany Beal, Christopher Beal, and Erica Brown; great grand-children, Zachariah Manning, Zavian Curvey, Bryce Towns, Za’Ryiah Curvey, Taylor Flanagan, Geoffrey Rockamore, and Linachei Curvey, Jr.; brother, Charles Gamble; sisters-in-law, Erma Hobley and Jesse Wilks; brother-in-law, Charles Hobley; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

