New York, NY – Eleven-time Grammy nominee Charlie Wilson has released his 8th solo studio album, In It To Win It, on February 17th. Executive produced by Wilson and Michael Paran, the album features guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Lalah Hathaway, Wiz Khalifa, Robin Thicke, and T.I.

In support of the album, Wilson will perform on “Today” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on February 23rd, and “Good Day New York” on February 24th.

The consummate entertainer, fans can catch Wilson’s energetic live performances on his headlining “In It To Win It Tour” with special guests Fantasia, Johnny Gill and Solero. Every ticket purchased online for the In It To Win It Tour comes with one physical copy of the In It To Win It album! Customers will receive a redemption email from Ticketmaster shortly after their purchase with instructions on how to secure their copy of the CD. Any album redemption submitted before the album release date will be received by the customer on the official album release date.

For tour dates, VIP packages or to purchase tickets visit www.charliewilsonmusic.com.

In It To Win It Tracklisting:

01 I’m Blessed featuring T.I.

02 Chills

03 Good Time featuring Pitbull

04 Us Trust featuring Wiz Khalifa

05 Precious Love

06 Smile For Me featuring Robin Thicke

07 In It To Win It

08 Dance Tonight

09 Made For Love featuring Lalah Hathaway

10 Better

11 Gold Rush featuring Snoop Dogg

12 New Addiction

13 Amazing God

Connect with Charlie Wilson:

Official Website: www.charliewilsonmusic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/charliewilson

Twitter: www.twitter.com/imcharliewilson / @imcharliewilson

Instagram: www.instagram.com/imcharliewilson / @imcharliewilson

YouTube: www.youtube.com/charliewilsontv

