IMPORTANT UPDATE: Voting Rights Restored!!!

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Harris County Clerk Officials Agree to Re-Open Acres Home’s Voting Precinct



“Voting is a Constitutional right. Absent any evidence of fraud, all Americans have a protected right to vote, be they rich or poor, black, Hispanic or white, people who live in a big city or in remote rural areas.” – Juan Williams

ACRES HOMES – Voting rights of more than 2500 voters in Acres Homes has been restored in Acres Homes with the reopening of the polling place they have know for the past 30 years.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and The Harris County Clerk worked to secure an agreement to reopen polling place location Precinct 576.

“It is important that all our citizens have easy accessibility to Election Day polls, and that is why I secured the reopening of Precinct 576” said Sheila Jackson Lee, who serves as Senior Member of the House Judiciary. “I contacted the Harris County Clerk’s Office to advocate that it would be too disruptive for such a move this close to Election Day.”

The voters, mostly lifelong residents and the elderly, voted in Harris County Precinct # 576 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church at 2516 Paul Quinn Street.

Jackson Lee said she became involved after members from the The Acres Home community, which is one of Houston’s older neighborhoods, called her out of a concern about the relocation of their precinct for the upcoming election.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee worked along with community leaders Charles Ingram and Edna Griggs to advocate for the reopening of this Acres Home polling location.

Precinct Judge Ingram contended the closure and the failure to set up a proper place for people to go to vote not only unacceptable and the action had upset and angered many longtime Harris County voters who participate in elections there.

According to records, concerns arose about many polling places in Harris County that were considered unfit for service after being surveyed by the justice department during elections in 2013 and 2016. Many were found to have architectural barriers — such as steep ramps and narrow doors — that make them inaccessible to voters who use wheelchairs.- that caused Precinct 576 to fall under scrutiny.

A lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of Texas, requires accessibility improvements to polling places in future elections and training for poll workers about accessibility features. The Department of Justice also seeks changes to the process Harris County uses to select its polling places.

In that suit, it was alleged that Harris County also failed to accommodate the needs of voters who are blind or have vision impairments, the suit said. Voters with disabilities are “being denied the same opportunities as non-disabled voters to vote in person,” according to the lawsuit.

Harris County did not currently listed on the county’s list of polling places. A look at the list reveals that Precinct 0576 has no polling place listed – only the words, “To Be Determined”.

“I will be discussing other polling places and Election Day concerns in order to ensure a fair and unfettered election process,” she said. “Citizens should verify their voting location before going to vote on November 8, 2016 and should not confuse their Election Day voting location with previous early vote sites.”

To report any irregularities at polling places, citizens should call the Texas Election Protection Coalition at 866-687-8683.

By: Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

