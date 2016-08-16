Iconic Engineering Educator Dr. Eugene DeLoatch wins 2017 Black Engineer of the Year Award

Baltimore, January 2017— The BEYA STEM Selection Committee has voted to present the 2017 Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) to Dr. Eugene M. DeLoatch for bringing about progress in higher education during his 50-year career. Thirty professionals in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers, from over 20 U.S. employers, have been awarded the BEYA between 1986 and 2015. The 31st BEYA will be presented at BEYA STEM’s 31st Annual Conference at the BEYA Gala on Saturday, February 11 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington D.C
Dr. Eugene DeLoatch is an engineering icon. At the time of his historic election to the presidency of the American Society of Engineering Education (ASEE) in 2002, he became the first African American to hold that position. As dean of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering at Morgan State University, he has earned a reputation for excellence in the preparation of undergraduate and graduate students since its inception in 1984. Prior to beginning his service at Morgan, Dr. DeLoatch spent 24 years with Howard University. His last assignment was as chairman of the Department of Electrical Engineering, a position he held for nine years. Dr. DeLoatch has also served as dean of the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which plays a key role in the progress of minorities in American science and technology.
In addition to the Black Engineer of the Year Award, which is the highest honor given at the BEYA STEM Conference, more than 100 scientists and engineers will receive 31 category awards and special recognition honors at the 2017 BEYA STEM Conference.
The BEYA STEM Conference, which is hosted by Career Communications Group’s USBE&IT Magazine, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and the Council of Engineering Deans at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and sponsored by Aerotek, is a talent-rich environment for recruitment, networking and professional development. Full list of 2017 BEYA STEM nominees is attached.
2017 BEYA STEM Winners Report
Eugene M. DeLoatch, Ph.D.
Dean Emeritus and Professor,
Clarence M. Mitchell School of Engineering
Morgan State University
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Black Engineer of the Year
Albert B. Spencer
Chief Engineer
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Career Achievement
Allen B. Parker
Research Engineer
Embedded Systems and Sensor Group”
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Career Achievement – Government
Steven Hill
Director, Communications and Security Technologies
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Career Achievement – Industry
Dwayne R. Nelson
Deputy Department Information Officer
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Community Service – Government
Joanee’ Johnson
Manager, Mission Assurance
Northrop Grumman
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Community Service – Industry
Janet E. Sellars
Director, Office of Education
NASA Langley Research Center
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Corporate Promotion of Education
Chavis Harris
Director Ethics
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Dave Barclay Affirmative Action
Kwame Marshall
Lead Missions Systems Engineer
Naval Air Systems Command Avionics Division
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Most Promising Engineer – Government
Justin O. James, Ph.D.
Principal Investigator/Co-Principal Investigator for Research & Development
Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Most Promising Engineer – Government
Terrance Moore
Advanced Technical Leadership Program Senior
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Most Promising Engineer – Industry
Brandon Jones
Systems Engineer
The Boeing Company
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Most Promising Engineer – Industry
Blake Todd Kimbrough
Systems Director, FBI Programs
The Aerospace Corporation
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Outstanding Technical Contribution
Donald O. Walley
Chief Weapons Systems Engineer,
UAE, Foreign Military Sales
Missile Defense Agency
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Outstanding Technical Contribution – Government
Yolanda Mack, Ph.D.
Principal Systems Engineer
Raytheon
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Outstanding Technical Contribution – Industry
Eva Brown
Senior Project Manager
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Professional Achievement – Government
Everett Roper, Ph.D.
Asst. Program Manager/Test Set Principal Engineer
Joint Attack Munitions Systems Director, Systems Engineering
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Professional Achievement – Government
Kerron Duncan
Manager, Mission and Model Based Engineering
Northrop Grumman
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Professional Achievement – Industry
Anthony Metoyer
Director, Operations and Compliance, Boeing Research & Technology
The Boeing Company
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Professional Achievement – Industry
Mike Bell
Senior Principal Architect
AT&T
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Technical Sales and Marketing
Jacqueline Woods
VP & CMO, IBM Global Financing
IBM Corporation
Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala
Technical Sales and Marketing
Austin T. Haygood
Maj. Arizona National Guard
Senior Systems Engineer II, Raytheon Missile Systems
Venue: Innovators in STEM Awards Dinner
Research Leadership
Victoria Moore
Supervisor Research Civil Engineer
U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
Venue: Innovators in STEM Awards Dinner
Research Leadership
Monica Allen
Senior Research Electronics Engineer
Air Force Research Laboratory (Munitions Directorate)
Venue: Innovators in STEM Awards Dinner
Senior Investigator
George Parker, Ph.D.
Technical Fellow, Boeing Designated Expert
Technical Lead Engineer, The Boeing Company
Venue: Innovators in STEM Awards Dinner
Senior Technology Fellow
Patty J. Meggs
Senior Manager- Sales Operations
AT&T
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Rodney Adkins Legacy Award
George White
Proposal Manager, Power Generation Services
Black & Veatch
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Lt. Gen. Joe Ballard Award
Priya Khanchandani
Senior Design Quality Engineer
Boston Scientific Corporation
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Dr. William R. Wiley Legacy Award
Demica Robinson
Cyber security/Interoperability Technical Expert
Department of Defense/United States Air Force
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Lt. Gen Albert J. Edmonds Legacy Award
Edward Baine
Senior Vice President-Distribution
Dominion Virginia Power
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Anthony R. James Legacy Award
George Sey
Senior Engineer
Exelon Company
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Anthony R. James Legacy Award
Yoghana Mercer-Bey
Senior Program Director
General Dynamics Information Technology
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Linda Gooden Legacy Award
Steven Handy
Section Supervisor
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Dr. William R. Wiley Legacy Award
Danielle Grant
Project Manager/ Engineer
Leidos, Inc.
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Dr. John Brooks Slaughter Award
Naveed Hussain, Ph.D.
Vice President, Aeromechanics Technology
The Boeing Company
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans Breakfast
Arlington W. Carter Legacy Award
Edouard Benjamin
Vice President for Program Management, Program Director
Leidos, Inc.
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans Breakfast
Dr. John Slaughter Legacy Award
William Martin
Mechanical Engineer
NUWC Division Newport
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Capt. Donnie Cochran Legacy Award
Elton D. Akins
Vice President, Business Development
Science Applications International Company
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Linda Gooden Legacy Award
Meshika Brown
Student
Prairie View A&M University
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Student Leadership
Samuel Sentongo
Cadet
United States Air Force Academy
Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast
Student Leadership