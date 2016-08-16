Iconic Engineering Educator Dr. Eugene DeLoatch wins 2017 Black Engineer of the Year Award

Baltimore, January 2017— The BEYA STEM Selection Committee has voted to present the 2017 Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) to Dr. Eugene M. DeLoatch for bringing about progress in higher education during his 50-year career. Thirty professionals in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers, from over 20 U.S. employers, have been awarded the BEYA between 1986 and 2015. The 31st BEYA will be presented at BEYA STEM’s 31st Annual Conference at the BEYA Gala on Saturday, February 11 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington D.C

Dr. Eugene DeLoatch is an engineering icon. At the time of his historic election to the presidency of the American Society of Engineering Education (ASEE) in 2002, he became the first African American to hold that position. As dean of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering at Morgan State University, he has earned a reputation for excellence in the preparation of undergraduate and graduate students since its inception in 1984. Prior to beginning his service at Morgan, Dr. DeLoatch spent 24 years with Howard University. His last assignment was as chairman of the Department of Electrical Engineering, a position he held for nine years. Dr. DeLoatch has also served as dean of the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which plays a key role in the progress of minorities in American science and technology.

In addition to the Black Engineer of the Year Award, which is the highest honor given at the BEYA STEM Conference, more than 100 scientists and engineers will receive 31 category awards and special recognition honors at the 2017 BEYA STEM Conference.

The BEYA STEM Conference, which is hosted by Career Communications Group’s USBE&IT Magazine, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and the Council of Engineering Deans at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and sponsored by Aerotek, is a talent-rich environment for recruitment, networking and professional development. Full list of 2017 BEYA STEM nominees is attached.

2017 BEYA STEM Winners Report

Eugene M. DeLoatch, Ph.D.

Dean Emeritus and Professor,

Clarence M. Mitchell School of Engineering

Morgan State University

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Black Engineer of the Year

Albert B. Spencer

Chief Engineer

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Career Achievement

Allen B. Parker

Research Engineer

Embedded Systems and Sensor Group”

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Career Achievement – Government

Steven Hill

Director, Communications and Security Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Career Achievement – Industry

Dwayne R. Nelson

Deputy Department Information Officer

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Community Service – Government

Joanee’ Johnson

Manager, Mission Assurance

Northrop Grumman

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Community Service – Industry

Janet E. Sellars

Director, Office of Education

NASA Langley Research Center

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Corporate Promotion of Education

Chavis Harris

Director Ethics

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Dave Barclay Affirmative Action

Kwame Marshall

Lead Missions Systems Engineer

Naval Air Systems Command Avionics Division

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Most Promising Engineer – Government

Justin O. James, Ph.D.

Principal Investigator/Co-Principal Investigator for Research & Development

Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Most Promising Engineer – Government

Terrance Moore

Advanced Technical Leadership Program Senior

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Most Promising Engineer – Industry

Brandon Jones

Systems Engineer

The Boeing Company

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Most Promising Engineer – Industry

Blake Todd Kimbrough

Systems Director, FBI Programs

The Aerospace Corporation

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Outstanding Technical Contribution

Donald O. Walley

Chief Weapons Systems Engineer,

UAE, Foreign Military Sales

Missile Defense Agency

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Outstanding Technical Contribution – Government

Yolanda Mack, Ph.D.

Principal Systems Engineer

Raytheon

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Outstanding Technical Contribution – Industry

Eva Brown

Senior Project Manager

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Professional Achievement – Government

Everett Roper, Ph.D.

Asst. Program Manager/Test Set Principal Engineer

Joint Attack Munitions Systems Director, Systems Engineering

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Professional Achievement – Government

Kerron Duncan

Manager, Mission and Model Based Engineering

Northrop Grumman

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Professional Achievement – Industry

Anthony Metoyer

Director, Operations and Compliance, Boeing Research & Technology

The Boeing Company

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Professional Achievement – Industry

Mike Bell

Senior Principal Architect

AT&T

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Technical Sales and Marketing

Jacqueline Woods

VP & CMO, IBM Global Financing

IBM Corporation

Venue: Black Engineer of the Year Awards Gala

Technical Sales and Marketing

Austin T. Haygood

Maj. Arizona National Guard

Senior Systems Engineer II, Raytheon Missile Systems

Venue: Innovators in STEM Awards Dinner

Research Leadership

Victoria Moore

Supervisor Research Civil Engineer

U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center

Venue: Innovators in STEM Awards Dinner

Research Leadership

Monica Allen

Senior Research Electronics Engineer

Air Force Research Laboratory (Munitions Directorate)

Venue: Innovators in STEM Awards Dinner

Senior Investigator

George Parker, Ph.D.

Technical Fellow, Boeing Designated Expert

Technical Lead Engineer, The Boeing Company

Venue: Innovators in STEM Awards Dinner

Senior Technology Fellow

Patty J. Meggs

Senior Manager- Sales Operations

AT&T

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Rodney Adkins Legacy Award

George White

Proposal Manager, Power Generation Services

Black & Veatch

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Lt. Gen. Joe Ballard Award

Priya Khanchandani

Senior Design Quality Engineer

Boston Scientific Corporation

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Dr. William R. Wiley Legacy Award

Demica Robinson

Cyber security/Interoperability Technical Expert

Department of Defense/United States Air Force

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Lt. Gen Albert J. Edmonds Legacy Award

Edward Baine

Senior Vice President-Distribution

Dominion Virginia Power

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Anthony R. James Legacy Award

George Sey

Senior Engineer

Exelon Company

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Anthony R. James Legacy Award

Yoghana Mercer-Bey

Senior Program Director

General Dynamics Information Technology

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Linda Gooden Legacy Award

Steven Handy

Section Supervisor

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Dr. William R. Wiley Legacy Award

Danielle Grant

Project Manager/ Engineer

Leidos, Inc.

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Dr. John Brooks Slaughter Award

Naveed Hussain, Ph.D.

Vice President, Aeromechanics Technology

The Boeing Company

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans Breakfast

Arlington W. Carter Legacy Award

Edouard Benjamin

Vice President for Program Management, Program Director

Leidos, Inc.

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans Breakfast

Dr. John Slaughter Legacy Award

William Martin

Mechanical Engineer

NUWC Division Newport

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Capt. Donnie Cochran Legacy Award

Elton D. Akins

Vice President, Business Development

Science Applications International Company

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Linda Gooden Legacy Award

Meshika Brown

Student

Prairie View A&M University

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Student Leadership

Samuel Sentongo

Cadet

United States Air Force Academy

Venue: HBCU Engineering Deans’ Power Breakfast

Student Leadership

About the author

aframnews