I got it – Sense Ain’t Common!

Samuel Taylor Coleridge once said that, “Common sense is an uncommon degree in what the world calls wisdom.” I agree with him in this particular aspect however, it is sad to say that although it is said to have been common everybody does not have it. To understand best what I am trying to convey here, it is important that a full understanding of what common sense really is, is presented to help our readers understand. Hence, common sense has been defined as a person having the basic ability to perceive, understand and judge things, which is shared by nearly all people and can reasonably be expected of nearly all people without any need for debate. Though this may seem common and simple the reality is that it isn’t.

We MUST Understand that common sense is not really something that can be taught or inherited. But it hinges on the mentality of each individual according to how they view and perceive things. Though this can relate to anybody with no respect to race, sex, creed or culture, I always deal with things from a Black perspective. Why? Because African-American News & Issues is a publication that has thrived off of addressing and reporting current and historical realities that affect our communities for over 20 years. Thus, I felt the need to address this issue. People always say just use common sense. But there is absolutely no way that a person can use something that they do not have. Therefore, we cannot merely assume that sense is common because everybody don’t have the ability to use and demonstrate it. It’s a sad situation but it is very true in nature.

The reason that I am presenting this in this editorial is because there is a misconception about common sense. Terms such as, “common”, “average” and “normal” are all indicators of what would help a person understand what common sense is. But you cannot simply suggest that because something is a norm to some people that it will reflect everyone. To help our readers understand common sense I will provide a few examples.

For an example, it would be thought that everybody would know that if you see a train coming down a railroad track, blowing its’ horn that it wouldn’t be wise to step out in front of it. That is what people would think, but we know that there are many instances that people have been killed from stepping out in front of a train. So we can’t say that it’s common sense, because everybody ain’t got it! Here’s is another one… It would be thought that if a person was to open a door that was previously closed and walk through it that, that person would close the door behind them. But we know that there are people who would walk through a door that was closed and not think twice about shutting it back. Once again we can’t say that it’s common sense, because everybody ain’t got it!

It would be thought that if you assist or help a person out that really needs your help to do something that they would not have been able to do without your help; it would be assumed that they would at least reply with a simple, “Thank You”. Nevertheless, many people take for granted acts of kindness and just figure that whatever you do for them you are supposed to, so they feel that there is no need to say anything. So once again I state, we can’t say that it’s common sense because everybody doesn’t do it! Another example, it would be thought that if a parent or guardian dedicates years out of their life to raise children up and ensure that they are properly tended; a person would think that when that child or children reaches adulthood that they would return the favor to the very one or one’s that tended to them when they are no longer able to do for themselves. Yet, the reality is that everybody doesn’t. Therefore, we can’t say that it’s common sense because everybody ain’t got it! I could go on and on presenting various examples and instances whereas a person would believe that common sense would be used. But as I have repetitiously tried to convey here is that we cannot expect for everybody to think and behave a certain way, just because something has been labeled as a norm for some people.

Although I have explained in detail what common sense is and have written about the fact that there are many people who do not have it, I would like to encourage our readers even the more. No matter what type of sense you have or don’t have; whatever you do or wherever you go just don’t take no wooden nickels and don’t let nobody sell you none either! As I have said over and over in this editorial, sense ain’t common and you can’t expect everybody to have it!

