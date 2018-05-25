Sharing is caring! Facebook

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday seemingly joked to an audience at a Las Vegas tech conference that his eight-year presidency was scandal-free.

“I didn’t have scandals, which seems like it shouldn’t be something you brag about,” Obama said, according to Newsweek.

The 44th president was reportedly referencing the scandal-plagued Trump administration, saying that “if you look at the history of the modern presidency, coming out of the modern presidency without anybody going to jail is really good. It’s a big deal.”

