“Hush Yo’ Mouth” and “Pick Yo’ Cotton”

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” – First Amendment – Bill of Rights

HOUSTON-What exactly does Free Speech mean in a Democratic society? Let’s take quick look.

“Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House … but I choose love,” Madonna said before a national television audience and tens of thousands from the main stage area near the National Mall at the 2017 Women’s March in Washington.

“To those who disregard this (Women’s march) movement…. “F- -K you….F- -k you.” – Madonna

“While I was finishing up my run I realized that I can no longer just not watch the news, ignore the rhetoric and roll my eyes. I have to realize that expecting others to represent my disgust and views is exactly how the hell we elected this moron. I’m equally as disgusted to others who see a sea of white faces at his inauguration void of color, a cabinet full of non qualified white males as not an issue. So starting today I’m gonna do more than post…” Spring Principal Diaka Carter’s Facebook pocsst reported by KHOU-11 Houston.

That is the dilemma that landed Principal Carter in hot water for freely and honestly expressing her opinion, frustration about President Donald Trump, the election, the president’s cabinet and the state of the country on her personal Facebook page.

Black Administrators seem to be locked into a system that is simply a new form of “Slavery” that controls their economy and their livelihoods.

Each must “Do What “MASTER” Says” or risk being removed from that school “Plantation”.

Carter’s small rant is nothing compared to the strong words of Artist Madonna and the millions of male and female principals, teachers, elected officials, doctors, lawyers, scientists and other business and civic leaders who gathered and went to Washington to march and express their discontent, concerns and fears at the Women’s March in Washington and the sister marches held in Houston and other major cities around the United States.

“Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.”—Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas

Is it Un-American to have an opinion or to write your feelings down or share your positions with the world?

Just because you serve as high school principal or serve downtown at City Hall, does it mean that you forfeit your own rights as a citizen to speak out, have an opinion, hold a position on controversial topics, worship at the church of your choice or champion a certain cause?

In her writing her opinion, Carter stated it as a full American citizen and – on her own time – not serving in the workplace in her capacity as principal.

CARTER THE EDUCATOR

The African-American News&Issues investigation of Carter’s work indicates that she is a great educator and example and is making positive contributions to Spring High School. Her goals and visions for her students are notable.

It is tragic to think she now appears to be gripped with fear, and somewhat muzzled and neutralized.

This sets a dangerous precedent for free speech as an employee.

“We must teach students about their First Amendment rights rather than restrict their use of particular books and materials. As educators, we must encourage students to express their own opinions while respecting the views of others.”— Pat Scales

Despite encouraging free thought, nurturing a caring education environment at the school, the district is now looking into whether she violated its policies on social media use and released this statement:

“Spring Independent School District is aware of concerns raised by several community members about a post on a Facebook page associated with a Spring ISD employee,” said Sheleah Reed, Communications Officer and District spokesperson. “As soon as we were alerted, we began reviewing the details of the posting and listening to concerns.”

However great thinkers and writers have said this about free speech and free thinking.

“First Amendment freedoms are most in danger when the government seeks to control thought or to justify its laws for that impermissible end. The right to think is the beginning of freedom, and speech must be protected from the government because speech is the beginning of thought.”—Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Ashcroft V. Free Speech Coalition (00-795) 198 F.3d 1083, affirmed.

Controlling free thought and intimidation is a danger to every American’s freedom.

“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.”— President Harry Truman

According to District information. Ms. Carter is serving her first years as principal of Spring High School.

By all accounts, she is an outstanding leader with past experiences in education that includes serving as a teacher at Nimitz Ninth Grade Center in Aldine ISD, and as Instructional Coach, Assistant Principal, and Associate Principal of Curriculum and Instruction in the Humble District.

Additionally, she has worked as a writing development adjunct instructor at Lone Star College-Kingwood.

Principal Carter also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Southern University and A&M College and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M University.

The bright light of this first year Spring Principal has been dimmed and tarnished for what? – Because she exercised and used her citizen rights of self expression under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

RESTRICTIVE SOCIAL MEDIA POLICY

According to Spring ISD policy on electronic media, it includes all forms of social media, such as text messaging, instant messaging, electronic media (e-mail), web logs (blogs), electronic forums (chat rooms), video sharing websites, editorial comments posted on the Internet, and in social network sites. Electronic media also includes all forms of telecommunications, such as landlines, cell phones and web-based applications.

When it come down the personal use, Spring ISD policy states, any employee shall be held to the same professional standards in his or her use of electronic media as for any other public conduct.

If an employee’s use of electronic media violates state of federal law or district policy, or interferes wit the employee’s ability to effectively perform his or her duties, the employee is subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment.

“Only the suppressed word is dangerous.”—Ludwig Börne

School districts across Houston, Spring Branch, Aldine and others statewide also have similar policies that put teachers, administrative, professional and non-professional employees at risk of losing their jobs because of social media posting, political action or sharing opinions or free speech expression considered to be a threat to a district’s image.

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.”—Benjamin Franklin

SPRING EDUCATION MISSION

Spring ISD is currently embarked on its five-year strategic plan, called Every Child 2020.

In it, every aspect of the plan is student centered – from human resources to community engagement to how the district organizes bus routes. The strategic plan is not about one area or one child. It is about every child and the impact we as a district can have on them, and that they in turn can have on our community.

Our strategic plan drives to the heart of a community being made of individuals with diverse backgrounds, interests and talents – and the need for each of these individuals to be supported. It will demonstrate our commitment to addressing every child exactly where they are at so they can get where they want to go in school and in life.

At Spring High School, the mission clearly states that the school is committed to excellence in education by committing to intentional and strategic instructional delivery that impacts achievement through student, faculty, staff and community cooperation – preparing each student to maximize skills in a positive, fulfilling and interactive environment.

The focus is on educating children and using creativity, innovation, initiative and creating an education environment that nurtures learning, is equitable and consistent in teaching and encouraging rules, discipline and the use of social skills.

WHO ARE REAL “BULLIES”

Carter was hired as Principal of Spring High School because she fit that mission and criteria of candidate that the district and school board required.

Why is her commitment to the district and its mission principles and her vision as an educator being questioned now?

Is Spring ISD and other school districts like it using fear and threats of discipline and termination as weapons in a school policy to stifle and deny an “employee” and American citizens their rights of freedom of expression as an American citizen?

Did Carter even violate any federal or state laws or district policy for using her First Amendment right to express herself.

Are her comments about President Trump any more or less damaging than other comments and opinions widely reported by major television news commentators, news networks and newspapers across the United States?

“We are a school district that values diversity and believes everyone should be treated with dignity and respect,” Reed said. “As such, as we review and respond to this incident, we will follow district policies to ensure that our employees’ right to freedom of speech are protected while also valuing and respecting the diversity of our schools and community.”

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY OBEDIENCE

Spring Independent School District contends it is an equal opportunity employer. The Board of Trustees and its agents, officers and staff members shall not discriminate on the basis of gender, race, disabling condition, age, color, religion, national origin, military status, or any other legally protected status in making decisions regarding staff members or students.

So it says, but nothing in the statement that protects the free speech of its administrators and employees.

The question that should be raised is should employers be allowed to control the free speech of Carter or any other employee or employees when those individuals are not in “uniform and on duty” in the capacity they serve.

We are not talking about the open outrage and vulgarity of Madonna, who is White.

It appears there is a different standard for Black professionals and administrators.

The rule is simple to Black Principals and Administrators: “Hush Yo’ Mouth” and “Pick Yo’ Cotton” do not compromise the values of the “Plantation”. Failure to comply means strict consequences.

Freedom to respect the right to share and think and hold and opposing views is what has made American Democracy strong for 240 years.

Spring ISD and other Texas school districts need to rethink bullying and ask themselves why does such a policy exists that controls free speech and limits and bullies its administrators and employees into submission by using the power of the purse – especially on Black leaders and administrators.

“Every man—in the development of his own personality—has the right to form his own beliefs and opinions. Hence, suppression of belief, opinion and expression is an affront to the dignity of man, a negation of man’s essential nature.”—Toward a General Theory of the First Amendment, Thomas Emerson

D. Campbell, African American News&Issues

*Free Speech Quotes from archives of American Library Association.

About the author

aframnews