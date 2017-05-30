Sharing is caring! Facebook

Houston, TX- Born and raised in the streets of Acres Homes, Earnest Eastland has no shame of where he comes from, and he is an individual who knows where he wants to go. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, and then attended Grambling University, and graduated with a degree in Psychology in 2012. The new author recently published his book “How To Be That Dude”, which is a “self sufficient hand guide/book for men, that allows the platform and outlet for understanding life trials and tribulations by challenging self mentally, physically, and spiritually.”

The idea for the book came from a simple text message. After going back and forth with his ex-girlfriend about a particular issue, it then hit Eastland, “that he finally understood what kept women happy, which is the sense of security and stability.” Through his experience with his ex, he saw that it is very important for men to keep their word. It was his relationship and stability that created the concept for the book.

When people read the book, Eastland wants people to take the concept of just being better. He wants them to make sure that they are in the best position for themselves first before they reach out and become a better person for someone else.

Eastland describes himself as earnest; he feels that he is every ethnic of his name. The compassion he invests in everything that he does allows him to live up to the word earnest. Determined is the second word because he is driven, and he knows what he wants from life. “I owe it to myself and I want it. I know for a fact that in the world we live in, it’s not going to be given to you, so you have to earn it.” The last word he used was passionate. “I have a passion for anything I put my mind to.” You have to have an excitement behind it, and you have to have an excitement for it…and if you lack any of those when trying to achieve a dream… it’s going to be extremely hard. But if you have the drive for it, and the passion for it, then you’ll accomplish whatever you’re looking to accomplish.

When asked about how he is viewed as an African American male in this society, he expressed that he feels that he is viewed as an idea. “When an individual sees me, they see something they want to understand, but they have not the notion of how to understand.” He thinks that people look at him as a concept that they are trying to figure out.

With any success, there are trials and tribulations. Some obstacles that Eastland has faced is financial issues, understanding the genre when it comes to publishing a book, and what to look for when it comes to dealing with publishing companies. “It’s just been trial and error…and been trying to educate myself about a genre I knew nothing about.” Some authors are so excited about getting a contract deal with a publishing company, that they often sign something before they completely understand what they are signing. In order to prevent that from happening to him, Eastland took the time to learn more about how the process works, and what he should look for, and avoid.

Eastland is currently working on a non-profit organization, and through this, he wants to implement programs through different schools that will allow students to assist him in feeding the homeless, which will give students the service credit they need in order to graduate from high school. He is also working on a few books that he is very excited about, and can’t wait to release to the public. Earnest has a lot to offer, and he wants to share it with the world. If you are interested in purchasing this book, you can visit this website at http://www.blurb.com/b?ebook=618174.

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

