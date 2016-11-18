How The Democrats Turned Harris County “Blue”?

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Darwin Campbell,

Senior Power, Suburban Outreach and Blue-Collar Campaign Work Ethic Made All the Difference

“Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival.” – Winston Churchill

Houston- Everything may be BIG in TEXAS, but nothing bigger than the largest political spoils for Election 2016 – that belongs to the Harris County Democratic Party.

The shake up in turning the county from “Red” to “Blues” not only has caused a political earthquake, but also has put Harris County in the state and national spotlight shining as bright as a “Super Moon.”

“We are truly excited about the outcome in Harris County,” said Lane Lewis, Chair of the Harris County Democratic Party. “Democrats are unstoppable when we all work together in a team effort.”

Democrats literally swept Harris County winning key offices including the offices of District Attorney, Sheriff, Tax Assessor and numerous other Judge positions.

Democrats rolled to the polls in numbers that stunned Republicans who saw the wands of power removed from their hands after years of political dominance in the county.

Harris County has about 2.1 million registered voters in the county. Of those, 61.25-percent of about 1.3 million turned out at the polls in 2016.

Of those voters, 53.2-percent or about 471,296 voters were cast for Democrats and only 45.29-percent or about 401,255 were cast for Republicans.

How They Won

Lewis gave African-American News and Issues a brief peek into the Democrats playbook for the November contest stating the upset was sealed by focusing on a combination of areas that included the Senior Citizen vote, use of a suburban outreach plan and a united effort to get out the vote with some local pastors.

“This was a good win. The plan did not happen overnight, but was was years in the making,” he said. “It did not happen in a vacuum. It was everyone coming together, pulling their weight and doing their part and it makes me very optimistic about what is going to happen in the future, especially looking ahead to 2018.”

On the Seniors vote, Lewis said Democrats stressed the importance of not only participation, but educated seniors who ordinarily would have a difficult time getting to polls to vote early using the mail ballot option.

“It was obvious to us that many Seniors wanted a voice and wanted to participate,” he said. “It is never too late and no one should give up on our Seniors, who are still have a great deal to offer and contribute to our community and society.”

Mail ballots allow you to vote early by-mail, if you are registered to vote and meet one of the following criteria, according to County Clerk Stan Stanart: You must be

Away from the county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period;

Sick or disabled;

65 years of age or older on Election Day;

or Confined in jail, but eligible to vote.

Without that option available, many applicants who were 65 years of age or older or are disabled qualified for this option who normally would vote, would have missed the opportunity to vote in the election.

“Many of our seniors took advantage of this,” he said. “We believe it is something great and we will continue to help seniors and feel that will continue to grow.”

On the suburban vote, perhaps the for first time Harris Democrats aggressively reached out beyond its base to more affluent areas of the county to place like Pasadena, Kingwood, Tomball and other fringe tiers of the county that are traditionally “Red” during an election cycle.

Lewis said one of the most effective strategies was to place active campaign offices in those areas and utilize them heavily to spread the word about Democrats running in races.

Offices were opened in Pasadena, Webster, Humble and Spring to name a few. Each served as a catalyst to energize Democrats to register and get out to vote in those areas.

“We felt strongly that we could make a big difference in those areas and it did,” he said. “Much of the success of Democrats can be attributed to the ability of the party to reach out and touch a cross section of people of all colors and gender groups.”

Big Changes Over the Horizon

One of the key things the Lewis envisions is changes in the way the county looks at justice.

With Harris County leading the state in convicting young felons, incarcerating Blacks and Hispanics and also has problems and failures with its bails and bonding systems, fees collection scales and other criminal justice issues that Republicans failed to address with the community. The Sheriffs Department also has the daunting and difficult task of rebuilding trust with a community that has endured scandal after scandal with its jail conditions, inmate treatment and the integrity and questionable “on-duty” actions of some of its deputies.

“I see immediate changes with the election of Kim Ogg as District Attorney and Ed Gonzalez as our new Sheriff,” he said. “There will be a better approach and attitudes about justice for all. The system will not be a rigged system and will be more fair and African-Americans and Hispanics who should experience less “insider”-type justice.”

He is also optimistic that the new judges will bring about a more balanced bails and bonding system and improve the public defender system and offer more counseling and rehabilitation options over just jailing and imprisoning citizens.

National View

Lewis said although Hillary Clinton and the Democrats did not win the national election, there remains reason for optimism over winning the popular vote in Harris County and nationally.

“With the election of Donald Trump, the nation has become a daily reality show drama,” he said. “We pray for success, but it’s frightening as hell to think about it, but we will be looking to see what happens the first 100 days – that will be critical.”

He also noted that media involvement was a major problem and put a bad taste in the mouths of the electorate.

“Their involvement hurt the process and was complicit in the final election results,” he said. “The media changed the game of politics forever and certainly not for the better.”

He said the post election protests are an indication that all is not lost and that the outlook is bright for the Democratic Party.

“It is important and healthy for voters to express their anger and frustration over the election results,” he said. “However, the next key thing is for these same protesters to come off the streets and get active, get involved and volunteer and work so that it does not happen again.”

He said the goal will be to harness that energy for the party as it moves toward mid-term elections.

The Next Step

Lewis said the focus will be to maintain the base of the party and seek to reach out to other groups of voters as well.

“We believe in our base,” he said. “We will continue to encourage and communicate with our base.”

Part of that includes encouraging and communicating with African-Americans to register, vote and volunteer to participate in activities as the party starts to focus on the 2018 mid-term elections. It is common that African-American voter turn-outs are often low during mid-term election.

“We do not want people to drop off or be discouraged,” he said. “This win in Harris County was a good win and demonstrates what can happen when we all work together and stay united.”

However, the next step for Democrats in Harris County is to do a voter review and focus new energy on independents and voters not exactly committed to Trump or the Republican Party.

“We want to examine who voted that does not have a strong party affiliation,” he said. “We seek to win them over, broaden our base and increase and build on the cross section of support we have now.”

He added that after two years, voters will have a better idea or promises made and promises not kept by Trump and the Republicans.

“We look forward to 2018 with great anticipation and optimism,” he said.

