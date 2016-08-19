HOW “NATIONAL” IS THE ANTHEM?

QB Kaepernick’s Protest of ‘Star Spangles Banner’ Opens Pandora’s Hidden History

By: Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

“Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope… and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current that can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”

-Famed American politician and former US Attorney General and Presidential Candidate, the late Robert F. Kennedy

HOUSTON – “O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light…” That what so proudly we hail might just be praising and supporting the deaths of a group of little-known African-Americans who were runaway slaves seeking freedom and safe haven with the British.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is on record and refuses to stand during the playing of the national anthem until further notice as a protest to bring attention to the continued police brutality and racial oppression in America

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in an exclusive interview after the game. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Is it highly possible that Kaepernick has a point sitting for the playing of our National Anthem because the “rocket’s red glare and the bombs bursting in air” gave proof through the night at The Battle of Fort McHenry fought on September 13/14, 1814, of the murder of early ancestral African Americans fighting for freedom.

“His stand marks a significant turn of events for this country,” said Dr. James Butler, Associate Professor, Department Head, Sociology, Nicholls State University. “He is expressing himself, according to a heritage he has really has not known before. As he self discovers and searches for the real truths about his own identity relative to being a child or color living in this tough political climate, we must not sanction him, we should recognize him.”

Kaepernick is bi-racial and was raised by White parents.

By taking a stand for civil rights, Kaepernick, 28, joins other athletes, like the NBA’s Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony and several WNBA players in using their platform and status to raise awareness to issues affecting minorities in this country. Basketball great Kareen Abdul Jabbar and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown also support Kaepernick.

However, Kaepernick’s personal protest over the National Anthem is larger than Kaepernick himself It sheds light on the shameful hidden history of America that has never been told to African-Americans or revealed in open history classes in public schools.

Poor Political & Racial Climate

America’s Political Climate in 2016 shows The Star Spangled Banner, (national anthem) may not be so “National” for what it truly represents and adds insult to injury with the continued questionable killings of African-American citizens in the streets by police in American cities, the failure of the system to bring rogue cops to justice and the fact that the acts are often supported of by some high level politicians whose statements reflect and gives merit to the Kapernick’s protest.

For example, in recent news reports, Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) said “the enemy” in his home state is overwhelmingly made up of people of color.

“Look, a bad guy is a bad guy, I don’t care what color it is. When you go to war, if you know the enemy, the enemy dresses in red and you dress in blue, you shoot at red, don’t you?” he said at a press conference about suspected racial profiling by police, according to the Huffington Post.

“You shoot at the enemy. You try to identify the enemy. And the enemy right now, the overwhelming majority right now coming in are people of color or people of Hispanic origin. I can’t help that. I just can’t help it. Those are the facts.”

LePage also made headlines last week when an explicit voicemail hat he left a state lawmaker, lashing out after apparent accusations of racism, was released., the report said.

“What we see is an awakening and changing times in America,” Butler said. “This new political climate has awakened a generation and it is rising up with a sense of social and class consciousness that demands true change, fairness and will transition America from its old so-called past “accepted norms” into a new multicultural “American society.”

History of National Anthem a Problem?

According to History.com, Key originally wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner” as a patriotic poem first published in a Baltimore newspaper .

“The Star-Spangled Banner” later became an anthem for Union troops, and the song increased in popularity in the ensuing decades, which led to President Woodrow Wilson signing an executive order in 1916 designating it as “the national anthem of the United States” for all military ceremonies.

On March 3, 1931, after 40 previous attempts failed, a measure passed Congress and was signed into law that formally designated “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem of the United States.

“This is “His”-story and not ours,” said Dr. Robert Muhammad, Student Minister for Mosque #45, Houston. “Whites have always reflected history that makes himself look patriotic, noble and pure while covering and burying the sins of his fathers that includes not honoring treaties, enslaving Africans and stealing and taking land from Mexicans and Native Americans.”

Truth is, Sir Francis Scott Key, author of the Star Spangled Banner, was neither an abolitionist nor a champion of Black causes.

His idea of “the land of the free” obviously did not include the liberty and freedoms of enslaved Black population of America, because that did not happen until many years later when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865.

Key’s Stance on Slavery

According to Bio.com, Key was a lawyer and served in Washington, DC. Key ran a thriving law practice, served as a trusted advisor in Andrew Jackson’s “Kitchen Cabinet” and was appointed a United States Attorney in 1833.

He was noted to have overseen proceedings that upheld the system of slavery, prosecuting abolitionists and was a slave owner himself, though he went on record as saying that the system of slavery was full of sin and “a bed of torture.”

Key also helped establish the American Colonization Society, which advocated the transport of African Americans to Africa. Information on Key’s relationship to race and his D.C. legal career can be found in the Jefferson Morley book Snow-Storm in August: Washington City, Francis Scott Key, and the Forgotten Race Riot of 1835.

He was inspired to write “The Star Spangled Banner” but the slaveholder who believed Blacks to be “a distinct and inferior race of people, which all experience proves to be the greatest evil that afflicts a community,” showed little concern over the deaths of African-Americans be shelled by American forces.

Anthem’s Third Verse Called In Question

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore, That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion A home and a Country should leave us no more? Their blood has wash’d out their foul footstep’s pollution. No refuge could save the hireling and slave From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave, And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave. – Third Verse – Star Spangled Banner by Francis Scott Key

In the rarely sung third verse of the National Anthem, Historians have clearly noted that the phrase “hireling and slave” used in the anthem refers to Black slaves hired to fight on the side of the British during the War of 1812.

According to Robin Blackburn, author of The Overthrow of Colonial Slavery, 1776-1848, and Alan Taylor, author of “American Blacks in the War of 1812”), both agree and concur that the stanza historically refers to glorying in the Americans’ defeat of the Corps of Colonial, one of two units of Black slaves recruited between 1808 and 1816 to fight for the British on the promise of gaining their freedom.

Author Scott S Sheads, whose historical research contribution encompasses “Maryland in the War of 1812”, notes a proclamation that reveals the service and contributions of American Americans in that fight.

On April 2, 1814, Admiral John B. Warren having been relieved, Vice-Admiral Alexander I.F. Cochrane took command of the British North American Station and issued the following to encourage those Blacks or settlers who so desired to immigrate or enlist in his Majesty’s forces (Corps of Colonial Marines). Within the year an estimated 300 runaway slaves having escaped their masters plantations on the Chesapeake tidewater.

In a 2014 article in Harper’s, the clear presence of Black involvement was confirmed and explained, in the orders given to the Royal Navy’s Admiral Sir George Cockburn which read:

“Let the landings you make be more for the protection of the desertion of the Black Population than with a view to any other advantage. … The great point to be attained is the cordial Support of the Black population. With them properly armed & backed with 20,000 British Troops, Mr. Madison will be hurled from his throne.”

Black families flocked to the safety of British areas, and the British accepted the Blacks and pledged no one would be turned over or given back to their former owners. The men were trained and became part of the regiment called the Colonial Marines. Those former slaves also participated in many of the most important battles, including the August 1814 raid on Washington and on the night of September 13, 1814, when the British bombarded Fort McHenry.

The following was noted about the valor of Black ancestors who fought with the British during that time.

... “Their conduct was marked by great spirit and vivacity, and perfect obedience.” according to Captain James Ross, HMS Albion, May 29, 1814.

Ross reported that Blacks fought valiantly for freedom and with great bravery during the War of 1812.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” glorifies the America victory over them, but fails to acknowledge the real truth upside down that those freedom fighters really were too the slayers of many Black people who sought refuge from the evils of slavery in America.

According to the historical accounts, even after the U.S. and the British signed a peace treaty at the end of 1814, the government demanded the return of American “property,” which meant about 6,000 former slaves. The British refused and most of the 6,000 settled in Canada, others ended up settling in Trinidad.

“The third stanza of his poem shares history that does not tell a story for all of us,” said Dr. Robert Muhammad. “Blacks (slaves) fought with the British for their freedom from oppression and did not prevail. It is clear indication that Francis Scott Key was not writing about us.”

“One Nation, … Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for All”?

That premise is clearly brought into question, especially with the election and administration of two-term President Barack Obama.

The nation’s first African-American President has been under constant fire by elitists and the Republican establishment who wanted him to fail. That alone seems to still ascribe in principle to the philosophy that Blacks are still perceived as “a distinct and inferior race of people.”

Now with candidacy of Republican nominee Donald J. Trump and others, the flames of racism have once again been fanned and stoked and have brought to attention other hidden historical secrets in American history, like the real meaning of Key’s Star-Spangled Banner.

“2017 marks the 50th year of Muhammad Ali for taking a stand by not stepping forward and being convicted for not doing so,” he said. “We support Kaepernick and afford him the right to do the same.” The late Robert F. Kennedy’s words demonstrates that Kaepernick’s has right to take a stand or a sit without being criticized.

Men like Muhammad Ail, the two black American athletes have made history at the Mexico Olympics by staging a silent protest against racial discrimination, the hundreds of Black college students who sat at lunch counters across the South or those who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama took abuses, but took a stand and it was the beginning of civil rights movement and consiousness in America.

Kaepernick is no different. He in bringing attention to the hidden history that for hundreds of years has been buried in America’s deepest historical vaults locked away because the government or establishment does not want you to know the real dark truths about America’s shameful past and abuses of Black lives in this country.

This NFL quarterback has strategically used his platform and stood up courageously for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice.

Kaepernick indeed has sent forth a tiny ripple of hope that is dousing all of America with enlightenment and connecting and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples to build a new current that can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.

Muhammad and Butler agree that Black people must take history seriously and dig down beneath the surface to uncover truth.

“I urge our people to do their research,” Muhammad said. “It is time we understand the real history of the things we take for granted.”

The big question is will politicians, the police, Congress and the Courts hear the cry of Kaepernick and other African-Americans who have had their lives snuffed out too soon by aggressive actions and police policies and make sincere strides to change and fix a broken system and convince Black America once that the spirit of the national anthem is inclusive and will recognize and respect all Americans.

