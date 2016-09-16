How Kevin Hart Became the Richest Comedian

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: LaToya Hamer



“Here’s the good thing about Kevin Hart. I love to work and I’m successful by doing what I do best, making people laugh.” – KH

That’s right, at just 37 years young Kevin Hart has unseated Jerry Seinfeld for the top spot as 2016’s highest paid comedian, but how exactly? Especially when it seems he’s just getting started. While some would have never expected “little” ole’ Kevin to officially top the financial chart; those whom follow him more closely are not. If one were to examine the stardust trailing behind this self-proclaimed, “comedian rock star,” they would realize success leaves major clues! A quick flashback through his backstory and we can clearly see this brotha has been hitting the pavement “hart” for a minute, often documenting his progress via social media with his #HustleHart hashtags.

So what can we learn from Mr. Hart? Discover your passion as early possible, obsess over cultivating it, and find a mentor. Kevin began honing his comedic skills as young boy, as a cathartic method to address his father, Henry Hart’s former drug dependency. Not only did he study and follow the works of influencers: Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Bill Cosby, George Carlin and Jerry Seinfeld, he gained valuable direction from seasoned comedian Keith Robinson to develop his act for the road.

Taking risks is unavoidable. While his breakthrough took place in his hometown of Philadelphia, he eagerly moved to New York City and later Brockton Massachusetts just after high school to pursue his professional career.



“If you give up at the first sign of struggle, you really aren’t ready to be successful.” -KH

Bounce back rapidly from setbacks. Just when this rising star was piercing the stratosphere, landing a big break role in his sitcom, The Big House, it was cancelled after just 6 episodes. Then, flash-forward a few short years, he lost his mother to cancer. Even still he consistently pushed forward finding opportunities to shine whenever and wherever by landing several small and sizeable appearances, TV & film roles, and comedy gigs.

BIG HOUSE, Keith David, Kevin Hart, Arnetia Walker, Aaron Grady, Faizon Love, Yvette Nicole Brown, 2004-, © ABC

Your story is your foundation and platform for success. It was not until Kevin took a turn towards a more personal comedic routine, Laugh at my pain, that he would cement his career as an expanding superstar. Kevin further connected with his audiences as he entertained them with stories concerning his mother’s funeral shenanigans, life growing up in Philly and other dramas.

“Invest in yourself. When you invest in yourself, you give a bigger effort. It’s all you on the line. You you you you YOU…” KH

Mr. Hart often declared on his social media aims to become a “comedic rock star” and reach a global fan base. He’s done just that, following the model of Oprah, Will Smith and Jay Z to strategically build a global platform that now commands $2 million dollars for a single tweet! With nearly 100 million followers combined via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, Kevin has transitioned toward the trajectory of acclaimed athletes. He is the comedian and actor with a sports endorsement deal from Nike. Add to that Xbox, H&M Ford, Verizon, and countless others to the growing list!

He has followed in the footprint of Tyler Perry, writing, producing and starring in a host of productions across multiple media platforms with his own Hart Productions company.

“Some people may hate you for being different and not living by society’s standards, but deep down they wish they had the courage to do the same.” – KH

It’s clear, most importantly Kevin does not know how to give up! He envisions, strategizes, and executes, all while making us laugh and inspiring us to do the same, live our dreams.

