Houston’s Murder Rate Holds Steady

Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

HOUSTON – Holding the murder rate steady in Houston could be attributed to many factors, but Mayor Sylvester Turner praised the cooperative efforts of the city, community and police in the fight against crime. “There is a still a lot of work to do on decreasing all violent crimes, but getting a handle on murders is a good start,” Turner said. “I commend officers, commanders and support staff at HPD for this effort and hope we can work to maintain our goal of keeping our growing city as safe as we can.”

Houston ended 2016 with 302 homicides, according to a preliminary tally conducted by city officials. While the city would like numbers lower, it does represent a far lower number than what had been predicted for the city, based on trends recorded earlier in 2016. The rate is just one under the 303 murders recorded in 2015. Turner also commended the work of local hip hop artists, ministers, Houston Texans players and other community leaders who also stepped up to help lower the temperature in Houston neighborhoods where tensions were running high. According to the FBI’s annual Crime in the United States reports, experts continue to point out that told most people, whether Black or White, are murdered by people in their own racial group – a fact that has and that held true for decades. For example, a statistical snapshot from 1980 through 2008 shows that 84 percent of White victims were killed by Whites and 93 percent of Black victims were killed by Blacks. In June, the Houston murder rate was running five percent ahead of 2015. Even by September there had been another increase and it looked as if the city would end the year with 10 percent more murders than it had the year before. However, the joint efforts made a difference and the rate appeared to slow and peak. City Council members also acted by dedicating portions of their district budgets toward police overtime and the City’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones provided additional funding for public safety needs. The increased focus on the problem included strategy sessions with HPD’s command staff and weekly updates to the mayor also made a difference, according to the mayor. “We responded with an aggressive plan that involved an extra $2 million for overtime, the deployment of 175 officers from desk jobs to beat patrols, more park rangers and a new patrol division dedicated to the Central Business District,” said Turner said. “It is always hard to determine the specific reasons murders and other crimes increase. Some say it is something we really have no control over. That may be true, but there are early indications the overtime and increased focus have helped, and for that, I am pleased.” The mayor noted that even if the final tally rises a little, Houston is still faring better than other cities like Chicago, which experienced 762 murders in 2016, the most in 19 years. The murder count is considered unofficial at this time, because HPD is waiting on the Harris County Medical Examiner to provide rulings on some deaths that occurred during the last week of the year.

