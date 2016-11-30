HOUSTON TEXANS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF GREATER HOUSTON OPEN HOUSTON TEXANS TEEN CLUB

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – Yesterday, (Tuesday, Nov. 29), the Houston Texans in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) opened the Houston Texans Teen Club, the first teen-specific facility in Houston and the first in the nation to be supported by an NFL team.

Houston Texans Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Cal McNair, Lady Texan Hannah McNair, Texans President Jamey Rootes, along with President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Kevin Hattery and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs Chris Papouras cut the ribbon and celebrated the opening of the Teen Center.

Throughout the event, Texans players including DE Jadeveon Clowney, S Andre Hal and C Greg Mancz played video games and pool with the teens, helped a chef with the Houston Food Bank prepare healthy snacks and took photos. Texans Cheerleaders also partook in the afternoon and helped lead yoga and dance classes in the wellness room.

In February 2016, the Houston Texans pledged $750,000 and signed a five-year landmark partnership with BGCGH. The gift was the largest single donation by a professional sports team in Houston and will be the first space of its kind for youth ages 14 to 17.

Members of the Teen Club will be provided with the programming and facilities necessary to help them transition to adulthood such as a college and career center, cafe, wellness center and counseling office. The facility will also house Carnival’s Endzone (game room) which was done in collaboration with partner Carnival Cruise Line, the official cruise line of the Houston Texans and a mural by Houston native and renowned artist Jimmy Houston on the front of the building.

