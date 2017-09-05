WHAT:
The Houston Public Library (HPL) is opening 19 library locations in an effort to assist Houstonians on their road to recovery from Hurricane Harvey. HPL is able to provide the resources, services and personal help to meet the needs Houstonian have during this time.
WHEN:
Tuesday, September 5 – Saturday, September 9, 2017
Daily Open Hours: 9:30 AM – 6 PM
WHERE:
Nineteen (19) Locations
visit www.houstonlibrary.org for continuous updates
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
HPL can provide: One-on-One help | Free WiFi Access | Activities for Kids and Teens | Access to Computers | Assistance with Preserving Family Photos
- Acres Homes Neighborhood Library | 8501 West Montgomery, 77088
- Bracewell Neighborhood Library | 9002 Kingspoint, 77075
- Carnegie Neighborhood Library & Center for Learning | 1050 Quitman, 77009
- Central Library 1st Floor | 500 McKinney St., 77002
- Collier Neighborhood Library | 6200 Pinemont, 77092
- Dixon Neighborhood Library | 8002 Hirsch, 77016
- Heights Neighborhood Library | 1302 Heights Blvd, 77008
- Henington-Alief Neigbhorhood Library | 7979 S. Kirkwood, 77072
- HIllendahl Neighborhood Library | 2436 Gessner, 77080
- HPLX Southwest | 6400 High Star, 77074
- Jungman Neighborhood Library | 5830 Westhiemer, 77057
- Oak Forest Neighborhood Library | 1349 West 43rd St., 77018
- Park Place Regional Library | 8145 Park Place, 77017
- Ring Neighborhood Library | 8835 Long Point, 77055