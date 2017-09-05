Sharing is caring! Facebook

WHAT:

The Houston Public Library (HPL) is opening 19 library locations in an effort to assist Houstonians on their road to recovery from Hurricane Harvey. HPL is able to provide the resources, services and personal help to meet the needs Houstonian have during this time.

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 5 – Saturday, September 9, 2017

Daily Open Hours: 9:30 AM – 6 PM

WHERE:

Nineteen (19) Locations

visit www.houstonlibrary.org and following Facebook/houstonlibrary, Instagram/houstonpubliclibrary, and Twitter/houstonlibrary for continuous updates

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

HPL can provide: One-on-One help | Free WiFi Access | Activities for Kids and Teens | Access to Computers | Assistance with Preserving Family Photos

Library locations open Tuesday, September 5 – Saturday, September 9, 2017 | 9:30 AM – 6 PM

Acres Homes Neighborhood Library | 8501 West Montgomery, 77088

Bracewell Neighborhood Library | 9002 Kingspoint, 77075

Carnegie Neighborhood Library & Center for Learning | 1050 Quitman, 77009

Central Library 1st Floor | 500 McKinney St., 77002

Collier Neighborhood Library | 6200 Pinemont, 77092

Dixon Neighborhood Library | 8002 Hirsch, 77016

Heights Neighborhood Library | 1302 Heights Blvd, 77008

Henington-Alief Neigbhorhood Library | 7979 S. Kirkwood, 77072

HIllendahl Neighborhood Library | 2436 Gessner, 77080

HPLX Southwest | 6400 High Star, 77074

Jungman Neighborhood Library | 5830 Westhiemer, 77057

Oak Forest Neighborhood Library | 1349 West 43rd St., 77018

Park Place Regional Library | 8145 Park Place, 77017

Ring Neighborhood Library | 8835 Long Point, 77055

