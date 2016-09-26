Sharing is caring! Facebook

In celebration of our 40th anniversary, Mayor Sylvester Turner has declared October 26, 2016, as Houston Parks Board Day in the City of Houston!

With the help of our generous supporters, we’ve been creating, improving, protecting and advocating for parkland throughout the Greater Houston region for 40 years, and we’re looking forward to 40 more. As we begin our year-long birthday celebration, you’re encouraged to get involved! Click here to see what we’ve been up to the past few decades and to learn more about our plans for the future.

