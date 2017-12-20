Beneath the ho-hum and the celebration is a city still struggling to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

At front and center is Mayor Sylvester Turner. Whatever vision he had coming into office dramatically changed after Harvey devastated his city in late August.

“It does change everything,” Turner told me Friday, “because now we’re looking at several billion dollars” in recovery for Harris County “and a little over $2 billion for the city alone. People are in homes that need to be rehabilitated or rebuilt, and we have about 9,000 [displaced residents] in hotels.”