The Houston Bar Association has expanded LegalLine, its free call-in legal advice program, to help those with questions related to Hurricane Harvey. Beginning today, Tuesday, September 5, and continuing through Friday, September 29, volunteer attorneys will answer calls from 3:00-5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The number is 713-759-1133 or toll-free at 1-866-959-1133.

Two extended LegalLine programs also are planned for 5:00-9:00 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6 and on Wednesday, September 20.

Volunteer attorneys will answer questions on landlord/tenant matters, insurance, FEMA assistance, property, lost documents and many other issues related to the storm. The attorneys can also provide information on applying for legal aid and other resources.

For more information, visit www.hba.org/harvey.

The Houston Bar Association is an 11,400-member professional association for attorneys. Founded in 1870, the HBA provides services and education for the legal profession and the community.

