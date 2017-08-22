Sharing is caring! Facebook

“Let us Bee there for you!”

We all have family and friends that we love and care about dearly. However, with so much that goes on in our day-to-day lives, it may be hard to take care of someone who needs special care around the clock. If this is your situation, or you know someone who is in this position, then let Honey Home Care help you!

Honey Home Care takes great pride in their services and they make sure that they provide the best care for the clients they serve. LaToya Wilburn, who is an administrator and caring professional provider expressed, “You can expect loving, care, compassion, and integrity from Honey Home Care. Our focus is to eliminate the stress and worry in regards to caring for a loved one.” Honey Home Care takes care of a variety of clients which include, seniors, disabled children, veterans, and any disabled individual that needs care provided in the place they call home. They also provide many services, which involve multiple activities of daily living such as; assistance in dressing, bathing and showering, meal preparation, light housekeeping, errands, and doctor visits just to name a few.

To ensure that you are working with a qualified caregiver, Honey Home Care performs extensive background and criminal checks on all caregivers. They also require their caregivers to attend training and have at least one year of experience in giving care. They also provide an immense amount of support to their caregivers with education and any additional training needed to make sure they are giving quality care.

In addition, Honey Home Care provides each client with unique personalized compassionate care that restores and maintains their well-being, while remaining sensitive to the values, needs and preferences of their clients and their families. Honey Home Care provides the highest-level care giving services to clients that need in-home care for life, for seniors, disabled individuals, disabled children, veterans and folks temporarily recuperating from an injury or illness. They customize their services based on the health, needs and wants of those in their care. Honey Home Care is dependable and filled with caregivers who are ready to assist you with your needs.

So why should you trust Honey Home Care? Wilburn stated, “People should trust Honey Home Care with their loved one because we as administrators of this company have been there before. We are well experienced in giving quality care and working with outstanding caring professionals. It is better to work with a company who is experienced in giving hands on care and not just going towards a great business idea. When choosing Honey Home Care, we work with you to create a dynamic plan for your loved one.” For more information, you can visit their website at www.honeyhomecare.com, or call the office at 1-800-265-6089.

“Reach out to us today we are sweet as honey”

Location:

P.O. Box 91288

Houston, TX 77291-1288

Hours:

Mon – Fri: 8AM – 5PM

Sat: 8AM – 2PM

Sun: Closed

These are the business office hours, however, the hours of care are 24 hours a day 7 days a week!

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

