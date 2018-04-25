Sharing is caring! Facebook

During a recent drive in Midtown, I noticed that the homeless encampment under U.S. 59 near Caroline and Barble has resurfaced. A few months ago, the city led task force had steam cleaned the area due to the numerous complaints from the homeowners demanding that Mayor Sylvester Turner eradicate this serious eyesore.

When is he going to exhibit leadership regarding implementing a permanent plan dealing with the homelessness? His photo-op style of governing is really a slap-in-the-face to the taxpayers who are subjected to living amongst these filthy conditions.

There is no excuse for allowing transients living under bridges regardless of their liberal A.C.L.U. rights. Talk is cheap Mr. Turner when you brag about Houston being a first-class city. It is time to prove it by cleaning up the mess “asap.”

Forcing the city into passing legislation banning this deplorable behavior clearly must be a priority item on its forthcoming order of business.

–

Floyd Andrews

I read your truthful news sheet whenever I find the box full at H-E-B.

I was horrified at Trump’s brainless exhortation about NFL players who do not know why Kaepernick took a knee (which he should not have done). If he had gone into the stadium waving an upside down US flag on a stick, he would have been questioned what was wrong. He then could have responded with his thoughts in the air.

All the kneeling and arm-linking was the blind leading the blind.

Personally, I do not like the anthem. It is bellicose, bullyish in today’s world. Our national anthem music is wedded to an English drinking song – bar filth!!!

Other countries don’t respect bullies and excessive drinkers – that is what happens when our “best ambassadors” – soldiers – go on duty and present themselves as A******S socially in other countries. We all get branded. Be sensitive to the other cultures!

Colin Kaepernick is surely smart and sensitive enough to do something other than get himself knocked silly, injured for life. Tom Brady wants to play until 45 years old? Oh, come on!

The NFL did start white and is almost completely BLACK, including QBs. There is no “equality” in the NBA either. Blacks are preferred.

I guess Blacks really do not mind physical danger and slavery as long as they get paid for it.

– Barbara J. Thomas

We are writing to share our enthusiastic support for the Aldine School Board in choosing Dr. LaTonya Goffney as the next Superintendent of AISD. Aldine is fortunate to have a candidate of her caliber and dedication. School Board President Steve Mead, Connie Esparza and Dr. Kim Booker and Patricia Ann Bourgeois, current members of the School Board, have or had children in Aldine High School, but their commitment goes far beyond the their own children’s interests; they along with Paul Shanklin and the entire Board appear to care deeply about education quality for all students, and have advocated passionately for students, families, teachers and administrators, whether negotiating a new teachers’ contract, reexamining the school calendar, addressing new curriculum requirements and changes, maintaining our schools’ educational excellence under a strict fiscal regimen, or selecting a successor for superintendent.

At the last school Board meeting, the Board selected Dr. LaTonya Goffney as the finalist for the Superintendent position being vacated by Dr. Wanda Bamber’s retirement. It was not a unanimous decision. Dr. Viola Garcia and Ms. Rose Avalos casting dissenting votes. The “NO” votes did not appear to be based on Dr. Goffney’s qualifications but on certain procedures they felt necessary before a selection was made. Dr. Garcia cited items such as a background check and Ms. Avalos appeared to have wanted to go a site visit. Neither had complaints about whether or not she was or could be the right Superintendent. Their complaints were odd given tDr. Goffney is a sitting Superintendent in Lufkin, Texas.

Superintendent Goffney has transformed the office into one where students truly do come first. Under her leadership, administrators, teachers and support staff are consistently encouraged and supported. Her administration’s tenor and tone is unwaveringly positive, and she has worked tirelessly visiting schools across the district encouraging educators and providing an optimistic, supportive air.

With her professional origins as a classroom teacher, Dr. Goffney understands the “boots on the ground” challenges facing K-12 educators. Therefore, she brings a practical knowledge base and keen pedagogical understanding. AISD will be a tough step up because it has never had a Superintendent that has not come from inside the existing system and has never had a Black person in that position. Dr. Goffney has been an excellent Superintendent and political breath of fresh air. I urge support for her so that she can have continued success here.

