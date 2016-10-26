Sharing is caring! Facebook

by Tyesha Thomas

At Booker T. Washington we have many homecoming traditions that we honor yearly. Some of our traditions include the new ‘Rep Your Class’ rally, decorating the hallways by class, our carnival, homecoming parade, homecoming Kings and Queens for almost every club, and of course, the mum. It, hadn’t dawned on me that other states didn’t even know mums existed. I’m not from Texas, but seeing that I had never been to a football game until high school, so I just thought it was a part of homecoming traditions around the nation. To sum it up, it’s just something Texan teens, and sometimes college students do to showcase pride and individuality. On to the homecoming court, it’s a way for students who show the most pride and involvement to be recognized by their peers. Most homecoming kings and queens are involved in clubs and sports and are great representations of that schools pride. This is one of the most famous of the homecoming traditions. Here at Booker T. Washington, however, we do it slightly differently. At our school we not only have the overall school homecoming king and queen, we also have a homecoming queen to represent every club and display how diverse our school is. Every year we have more than a dozen people on our homecoming court! Sure it makes the event longer, but it is also very inclusive and doesn’t leave anyone left out. Along with this our general homecoming king and queen lead our school parade where the band, dancers, horses, cheerleaders, and even sports cars go around the school into the neighboring community to perform and showcase even more pride. Almost all of the neighbors come outside to watch and cheer on the school wide parade!

Of course not everyone in our school is involved in any sort of extracurricular, but we still have things for them too. Every year freshman, sophomores, and juniors grab a hallway and the seniors get the cafeteria to decorate the school. Most hallways show school pride with our colors, mascot, and graduating class, but students are free to decorate however. Ever so often we even have a class that decides to do more of a haunted house theme as homecoming typically falls around the holiday. Our school recently actually just got a new homecoming tradition, called ‘Rep Your Class’ where we all go into the auditorium, sit with your class, and show exactly how much pride your class has! It’s a fun competition to show school spirit and see which class has the most pride. The last thing I want to talk about is our homecoming carnival, typically located in the student parking lot, where students are given the opportunity to raise money for clubs, compete to win various prizes and eat food like turkey legs and nachos, while dancing to music. It’s a fun time of relaxation and a bit of the break from the school day. Our school traditions are what make up Booker T Washington and with them, we can show how much pride we really have here at Booker T.

