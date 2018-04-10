Sharing is caring! Facebook

Lost in all the recent “Roseanne loves Trump” television frenzy is the much larger and much more dangerous issue of unethical and illegal discrimination practiced by liberals in Hollywood.

It is pervasive and growing.

When asked about Roseanne’s character being a Trump supporter, one of the executive producers of the show spoke about the dread it was creating in the writer’s room. “Most writers – including me – are more liberal…I’m no fan of Trump at all. Some people (liberal writers) were new to the show. We had to keep reminding them that this is not how we feel.”

Last year, Disney-owned ABC cancelled the still widely popular show titled “Last Man Standing.”

Tim Allen, who played the very likeable and very conservative Mike Baxter on the hit show believed that one of the reasons Disney and ABC wanted the show off the air was because: “There is nothing more dangerous now than a likable conservative.”

What is of real interest is that ABC cancelled the show despite the fact that, as Allen confirmed, the writing staff was – no surprise — “Very Liberal.”

Allen spoke of the real pain caused to the one hundred and ninety staff members and their families when the show was cancelled.

