Feeding sites will close on Sunday evening after serving thousands of meals per day

Sept. 7, 2017 – The community feeding efforts launched by the Houston Independent School District in the wake of Hurricane Harvey will end on Sunday, September 10 after serving between 8,000 to 10,000 free meals per day.

HISD’s Nutrition Services has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner free of charge at nine sites since Saturday, September 2. Meals have been available on a first-come, first-serve basis to all community members. Additionally, volunteers from local churches, community centers and even apartment complexes delivered food to families that were unable to visit the locations due to transportation.

The initiative was funded by HISD with support from a number of partners, including Sysco, Life Time and Life Time Foundation. Sysco, which is headquartered in Houston, set up a command center to supply food to HISD’s nine distribution sites. Life Time and Life Time Foundation has donated nearly $155,000 to help sponsor this effort.

The site at Almeda Elementary has already closed. The remaining eight sites will close Sunday evening after the dinner feeding. Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m.-noon, and dinner from 4-5 p.m.

Meals will be offered at the following locations until Sunday afternoon:

Barbara Bush Elementary – 13800 Westerloch Dr., Houston TX 77077

Carrillo Elementary – 960 S. Wayside Dr. Houston, TX 77023

DeChaumes Elementary – 155 Cooper Road Houston, TX 77076

Shadydale Elementary – 5905 Tidwell Road Houston, TX 77028

Deady Middle School – 2500 Broadway St., Houston, TX 77012

T.H. Rogers School – 5840 San Felipe St., Houston, TX 77057

Elrod Elementary – 6323 Dumfries Dr., Houston, TX 77096

Blackshear Elementary – 2900 Holman St., Houston, TX 77004

