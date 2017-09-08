Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Lists Available for Distribution Sites Across City

HOUSTON- The Houston Independent School District, along with county and city officials, will be distributing thousands of free school uniforms to students at seven locations across the city from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.

Students must be present to be fitted in order to receive clothing.

The first day of school for HISD students will be Monday, Sept. 11, weather and facility conditions permitting.

HISD has also relaxed its school uniform policy until January 2018, but students may wear uniform clothing to school if they have purchased or received those items.

“We are eager to get our students back into the classroom and learning. We want to provide the stability of a routine, as well as the three nutritious meals a day that so many of our families depend on,” said HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza. “But we also need to be sure that our campuses are safe and that Houston’s infrastructure and roads are ready to handle transporting our students safely to school. Our team is currently assessing any damages to our more than 280 schools from Hurricane Harvey, and I want to thank them for their efforts.”

Teachers and all other staff will report back on Friday to prepare to receive students before classes begin on Sep. 11.

Essential personnel should check with their supervisor on reporting back to work. (Essential personnel includes nutrition services, police, transportation, facilities, and construction services.)

“Team HISD is working hard to get our campuses ready to accept students, and we greatly appreciate all the work they are doing for our children — for Houston’s children,” said HISD Board President Wanda Adams. “We are a family, and together we are working to welcome our students back with open arms and provide them with a safe, nurturing learning environment in the wake of this devastating storm.”

The distribution locations are:

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market Street

Houston Texas 77020

832-395-0895

Hardy Senior Center

11901 West Hardy Road

Houston, Texas 77076

281-260-6772

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 West Fuqua

Houston, Texas 77045

832-393-4200

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding

Houston, Texas 77016

832-395-0470

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

Houston, Texas 77074

832-395-9900

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis Street

Houston, Texas 77004

832-393-4051

YET Center

4900 Providence

Houston, Texas 77020

713-676-0519

Comments

comments