Lists Available for Distribution Sites Across City
HOUSTON- The Houston Independent School District, along with county and city officials, will be distributing thousands of free school uniforms to students at seven locations across the city from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.
Students must be present to be fitted in order to receive clothing.
The first day of school for HISD students will be Monday, Sept. 11, weather and facility conditions permitting.
HISD has also relaxed its school uniform policy until January 2018, but students may wear uniform clothing to school if they have purchased or received those items.
“We are eager to get our students back into the classroom and learning. We want to provide the stability of a routine, as well as the three nutritious meals a day that so many of our families depend on,” said HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza. “But we also need to be sure that our campuses are safe and that Houston’s infrastructure and roads are ready to handle transporting our students safely to school. Our team is currently assessing any damages to our more than 280 schools from Hurricane Harvey, and I want to thank them for their efforts.”
Teachers and all other staff will report back on Friday to prepare to receive students before classes begin on Sep. 11.
Essential personnel should check with their supervisor on reporting back to work. (Essential personnel includes nutrition services, police, transportation, facilities, and construction services.)
“Team HISD is working hard to get our campuses ready to accept students, and we greatly appreciate all the work they are doing for our children — for Houston’s children,” said HISD Board President Wanda Adams. “We are a family, and together we are working to welcome our students back with open arms and provide them with a safe, nurturing learning environment in the wake of this devastating storm.”
The distribution locations are:
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market Street
Houston Texas 77020
832-395-0895
Hardy Senior Center
11901 West Hardy Road
Houston, Texas 77076
281-260-6772
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, Texas 77045
832-393-4200
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding
Houston, Texas 77016
832-395-0470
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star
Houston, Texas 77074
832-395-9900
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis Street
Houston, Texas 77004
832-393-4051
YET Center
4900 Providence
Houston, Texas 77020
713-676-0519