Here’s Travis Scott and Quavo’s “Black & Chinese” Video

Quavo and Travis Scott are keeping the spirit of Huncho Jack alive with the release of the video for “Black & Chinese” off their joint project. Once again, Quavo steps behind the camera to serve as director alongside DAPS, but the visuals are much more straightforward in comparison to his previous work on songs like “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It” where he took the audience for a wild yet entertaining ride.

On “Black & Chinese,” the concept is quite simple—women, women, and more women that appear to be… well… you can probably guess. The first time we see Quavo and Trav, they’re surrounded by a number of women as they chill back in different spots of a spacious home. Eventually, we’re taken inside the home where Quavo is rapping his verse in front of women standing side-by-side. The entire video is seen in filters that alternate between gold and black and white.

Check out the visuals for “Black & Chinese” above.

Source: http://www.complex.com/music/2018/04/travis-scott-quavo-black-and-chinese-video