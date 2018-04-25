Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

You don’t have to give up all of your favorite foods or start training for a big race to improve your health. Over time, small changes to your eating, drinking and physical activity habits may help you control your weight, feel better and improve your health. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases has formatted a fact sheet that provides ideas and suggestions for the benefit of African-American health consciousness.

This fact sheet will give you ideas on how to make better food and beverage choices and add physical activity to your life. When you make these changes, you may also become a health champion to help your family, friends, and others in your community do the same.

Am I overweight?

More than three in four African-American adults are overweight or obese. The body mass index (BMI) is the tool used most often to find a person’s weight status. This tool may help you find out if your weight could raise your chances of developing health problems. Another way to find out if you carry too much weight is to measure your waist. You may be more likely to have weight-related health problems if your waist is above a certain size. For women, the size is above 35 inches. For men, the size is above 40 inches.

Ask your doctor if you should be concerned about your weight. Your doctor may also do tests to see if you have high blood sugar or high cholesterol (a type of fat in your blood), and ask if you have a family history of certain diseases. You may lower your chances for health problems by losing weight. Losing 5 to 10 percent of your body weight may improve your health. If you weigh 200 pounds, that would mean losing 10 to 20 pounds.

Slow and steady weight loss of ½ to 2 pounds per week is the safest way to lose weight. To do so, you may need to take in 500 to 750 fewer calories per day. Cutting back on sugar-sweetened beverages like soda and sports drinks is a great way to reduce calories and improve your health. Where do I start?

It can be hard to control your weight when you are not sure what to eat and drink, do not know the best ways to be physically active, or have limited time and money.

Start by talking to your doctor about ways to improve your eating, drinking, and physical activity habits. Consuming healthier foods and beverages and getting regular physical activity may help you reach and stay at a healthy weight. And write down your own questions before your visit so you are prepared. Refer to the section above for examples of questions to ask your doctor.

Practice making good food and beverage choices. Good food and beverage choices give your body the fuel it needs, help you stay full longer, and improve your health.

Write down your ideas for changes you could make to eat and drink healthier and a date when you will start. At first, make one change. Once you have made one change, you can add another.

Commit to eating and drinking fewer foods, beverages, and snacks that have solid fats and/or added sugars.

Many foods and beverages have empty calories (calories from solid fats and/or added sugars). Calories from solid fats and added sugars are often called empty calories because they have few or no nutrients. Solid fats and added sugars can add a lot of calories to what you eat and drink. A small amount of empty calories is okay, but most people get too many. You can limit empty calories by consuming foods and beverages with empty calories less often or by decreasing the amount you eat or drink.

Think of ways you can cut empty-calorie foods and beverages. Write down your ideas about how you will replace empty-calorie foods and beverages with healthier options. Once you have made one change and are used to it, you can make another.

How many calories you need to stay healthy depends on your age, genes, sex, height, weight, and how active you are. In general, men need more calories than women do, and younger adults need more calories than adults in midlife and older. Talk to your doctor about your calorie needs.

Sodium (salt) can increase your blood pressure. The Dietary Guidelines advise that African Americans should aim for no more than 1,500 mg a day, including sodium from processed foods.

Before buying packaged foods, read the Nutrition Facts label to find out how much sodium, solid fat, and other nutrients are in one serving of the food. The label also tells you how many servings are included in the package.

Choose foods and beverages with few or no empty calories.

Making better choices, like baking instead of frying chicken, can help you cut down on the added sugars and solid fats you eat or drink.

How can I be more physically active?

To improve your health, aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week (or 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week). This type of activity speeds up your heart rate and breathing. You should be able to speak several words in a row while doing aerobic activities, but you should not be able to have a long chat.

Source: The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Comments

comments