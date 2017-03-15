Sharing is caring! Facebook

Houston, TX – Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar Ann Harris Bennett announces the Voter Registration division of the Harris County Tax Office has trained and appointed over 1,000 Volunteer Deputy Voter Registrars in 2017 as of Tuesday, March 14. Also known as VDVRs, these volunteers assist the Voter Registrar in helping citizens of Harris County register to vote in upcoming elections.

“Our VDVRs are the backbone of voter outreach and engagement,” says Bennett. “We have trained nearly double the number of VDVRs in 2017 so far than at this time in years past. I am very excited to see so many residents of Harris County eager to participate in the democratic process.”

The Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar’s Office Voter Registration Division maintains more than 2.1 million voter registration records for Harris County.

