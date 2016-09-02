HCDE Head Start statement on new Head Start Program Performance Standards

The U.S. Health and Human Services Children and Families Administration has announced the release of new federal Head Start Performance Standards. The standards are the foundation on which programs design and deliver comprehensive, high quality individualized services to support the school readiness of children.

“The new Head Start Performance Standards are a positive step forward in enhancing the high-quality, early learning programs we offer to over 1,300 children in northeast Harris County each year,” said Harris County Department of Education Head Start Senior Director Venetia L. Peacock. “The new standards appear to be focused on reducing bureaucracy and streamlining efficiency, both of which are critical to the effective delivery of Head Start services.

“At HCDE Head Start, we are particularly pleased that parent and family engagement and local flexibility remain priorities, which will allow us to continue addressing the unique needs of the diverse communities we serve.”

A copy of the new Head Start Performance Standards may be obtained at http://goo.gl/Vvy51b .

About the HCDE Head Start/Early Head Start/Early Child Care Partnership: Through Head Start/Early Head Start, we serve 1,270 students ages 6 weeks to 5 years in northeast Houston. Within the Early Child Care Partnership, we serve 60 additional children at seven community child care centers in our service area. Students receive free healthy meals and snacks as well as vision, hearing, nutrition and developmental screenings. Our students benefit from indoor/outdoor play in a healthy environment. Centers follow curriculum approved by the Texas Education Agency. Health, education, nutrition and financial services benefit enrolled children and their families to ensure success. Head Start recognizes the role of parent as first and foremost teacher. Parents are encouraged to volunteer and grow through the program.

About Harris County Department of Education (HCDE): Serving students, teachers, schools and communities throughout Harris County, HCDE is a local governmental organization providing value for school districts while supporting educational opportunity. Partnering with Harris County school districts, HCDE maximizes local resources and respond to the needs of locally elected school boards and education leaders. HCDE services include school-based therapy for students, afterschool programs, Head Start, educator training, adult education and programs to promote safe schools. To learn more about how your county department of education can help you: www.hcde-texas.org .

Submitted By:

Carol Vaughn, M.S., Communication/Media Relations Manager, Communication and Community Engagement

