Harris County Shocks and Turns Blue

Races Yields New Sheriff, District Attorney and Judges

“Am I blue…Am I blue

Ain’t these tears, in these eyes telling you

How can you ask me “am I blue”

Why, wouldn’t you be too” – From a Billy Holliday song

HOUSTON-“Am I Blue” are words with double political meanings in Harris County for Election 2016.

Like a hurricane moving through precincts bringing the strong winds of change, Harris County turned the 2016 Harris County elections “Blue”electing Democrats to key positions and leaving local Republicans “blue” and shedding tears about the loss of political power in highly influential positions the county.

The biggest changes will occur in the Harris County District Attorneys Office and the Harris County Sheriffs Department.

Voters decided to make changes in law enforcement and the courts is a series of stunning upsets.

Much of the change could be due in part to the poor relationships Republicans forged with Black and Hispanic communities over issues involving fair justice, rape cases, poor evidence handling, police shootings, sentencing and bail and bonding for the poor.

District Attorney:

Incumbent Republican District Attorney Devon Anderson was ousted by Democratic Challenger Kim Ogg.

Ogg defeated Anderson in the Democratic wave that swept the county 54.2-percent to 45.8-percent.

Kim Ogg promises to redefine justice in the county versus accepting and following more of the same policies that have driven the law enforcement community in the county for over a decade.

Ogg said her goals are to ensure the community to restore full faith and trust in the DA’s office.

“As the District Attorney, I am committed to building a trustworthy criminal justice system,” Ogg said. “…a system that insures unbiased investigations, transparency in the prosecutorial process, and accountability for wrongful actions by police officers.”

After the upset win, Ogg told media,”This is the most important job in the county. My goal is to have a smooth transition and work hard to find a way to fix the mess.”

Ogg says her most important job as the next District Attorney is leading the criminal justice community into a future that committed to service to others, fairness, and safety

Some of the mess she was referring to involves fixing the way scientific evidence has been handled and making sure rape survivors get justice to name a few.

According to Ogg, Under Anderson’s leadership, the DNA evidence backlog at the Harris County crime lab has grown to more than 4,600 untested DNA cases. Also, her failure to notify trial court prosecutors that over 21,000 pieces of evidence were lost or destroyed in Precinct 4 may lead to guilty criminals being released from jail and potentially millions of dollars in lawsuits against the county.

Ogg is a native Houstonian, a 28-year attorney with a strong record of keeping our families safe. She was a Chief Felony Prosecutor in the Harris County DA’s Office before she was chosen to lead Houston’s first Anti-Gang Task Force.

Under Ogg’s guidance, Houston saw a 40% reduction in gang violence. From 1999-2006, she was the Executive Director of Crime Stoppers and led the organization to international record-breaking years, capturing thousands of violent felons.

She has definitive goals for her administration when dealing with police shootings and police procedures.

Also she plans to incorporate parents, pastors and supporters of those who are part of the justice system to help reintegrate offenders from jail back into jobs and the labor force.

She congratulated Anderson for her years of service to the county and wished her well.

Sheriff

Ed Gonzalez has defeated incumbent Harris County Sheriff Ron Hickman.

Gonzalez, a former city councilman and Houston Police officer, beat Hickman and fulfilled a lifelong dream of being the top cop in the county.

Final tallies showed that Gonzalez finished with 52.8-percent of the vote to 47.1-percent for Hickman.

Gonzalez promises to bring reforms to the Harris County Criminal Justice system that will improve public safety for all residents.

He also said he wants to fight every day to end the revolving door of our criminal justice system.

As a City Council member, Gonzalez chaired the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, sat on the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Committee, and created policies to improve public safety and neighborhood protection.

On his victory, Gonzalez told the media. “It was a high profile race… I have worked with cross sections of the community and I am grateful for this opportunity.”

Some of his other plans include:

– Root out cronyism and corruption in the agency.

– Clean up the jail and increase transparency.

– Build stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.

– Increase collaboration among area law enforcement agencies..

In other Harris County races, Democrats all but swept races involving Harris County judges over Republicans. Those coming changes could bring about sweeping changes in the way the country has handled bails and bonding for poorer residents in jail.

Bail reform in Harris County is a large issue since currently many poor who commit minor crimes who cannot afford bail are left in jail for months until a court date.

County Tax-Assessor-Collector

In a shocker, Democratic Challenger Ann Harris Bennett defeated Incumbent tax assessor Mike Sullivan.

Results indicate that Harris Bennett beat Sullivan by a razor’s edge 50.3-percent of the vote to 49.7-percent.

Bennett is an experienced administrator with 14-years of service as district court coordinator. She ran on the platform of online voter registration.

“I will be advocating for fair and equal appraisal – fair and equal access to the system,” she said recently during her campaign. “I know for a fact that those big businesses downtown aren’t suffering, and jumping through hoops, and going through what the average citizen goes through.”

She was unsuccessful in 2012, but came back swinging with real plans to bring the office into the 21st Century.

Congressional Races

In the United States Representative District 18, Democratic incumbent Sheila Jackson Lee defeated Republican Lori Bartley and Thomas Kleven. Jackson Lee garnered 73.5-percent of the vote to 23.6-percent for Bartley and 2.9-percent for Kleven.

Jackson Lee has been an influential and forceful voice in Washington. She is serving her eleventh term as a member of the United States House of Representatives. She is considered by many as the “Voice of Reason”, she is dedicated to upholding the Constitutional rights of all people and the people decided to keep her serving her historic Houston district.

In the United State Representative District 9, Democratic incumbent Al Green defeated Republican Jeff Martin. According to returns, Green got 81.2-percent of the vote to 18.8-percent for Martin.

In 2015, U.S. Congressman Al Green took the oath of office to serve the people of Texas’ 9th Congressional District and began his sixth term in the United States House of Representatives. As a veteran civil rights advocate, he has fought for those in society whose voices, too often, are not heard. Congressman Al Green currently serves on the Financial Services Committee is actively involved in Washington in issues affecting the people. So, voters once again are sending him back to Washington.

By: Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issue

