Precinct 1 employees load a free generator for a senior citizen at the Julia C. Hester House.

Precinct One has distributed 119 surplus electric generators to help senior citizens affected by Hurricane Harvey recover from the historic flooding and better prepare them for future severe weather.

The surplus generators were provided to Precinct One by Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. They were delivered to eight Precinct One community centers that offer programs for seniors.

“Severe weather is becoming the new normal in our region, which means preparedness is even more important, particularly for our seniors,” said Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “Distributing these surplus generators are a part of our ongoing efforts to help our residents recover from Harvey and to be ready for whatever Mother Nature brings next.”

Precinct One has been active in aiding the recovery effort since Harvey hit Harris County. In the five months since the storm, Precinct One has distributed recovery supplies, helped constituents apply for financial disaster aid, and provided other essential services.

During Harvey, more than 100,000 electric customers lost power. Back-up generators are among the items that the Department of Homeland Security and local emergency management partners recommend having available in case of electrical power outages.

Building an emergency tool kit, which includes first aid items, flashlights, non-perishable food and other items, as well has making an emergency plan can help families be ready when severe weather strikes.

For more information about hurricane readiness, visit: readyharris.org.

