Jan. 22, 2018 – Harris County Department of Education Head Start is hosting an interview fair to recruit teachers, teaching assistants, family service providers and other staff members to join any of its 15 locations spread throughout northeast Harris County. The recruitment event will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 100 rooms at 6300 Irvington Blvd.

Qualifications for Head Start Teaching Assistant, Early Head Start Teacher and Head Start Teacher include experience working with young children and an interest in early childhood education. Those who hold child development associate (CDA) degrees are strongly encouraged to apply. Interested candidates may call 713-696-2177 or email HSeducation@hcde-texas.org.

HCDE Head Start provides services to facilities in Barrett Station, Baytown, Channelview, Compton, Coolwood, Dogan, Fifth Ward, Fonwood, Humble, J.D. Walker, La Porte, Pugh, San Jacinto, Sheffield and Tidwell. Head Start ensures future success for students both academically and socially and provides comprehensive health, education, nutrition and financial services to the families.

Find more information on positions available and qualifications. Visit www.hcde-texas.org for general information about HCDE Head Start and locations.

About Harris County Department of Education: HCDE provides special education, therapy services, early education, adult education and after-school programming. Services are funded by government grants, fees and a local property tax rate of $.005195. For every dollar in local property tax collected, HCDE provides $4.40 in services to the 25 Harris County school districts. HCDE also operates four campuses for students with profound special education needs and adjudicated youth who require a low student-teacher ratio and highly structured environment. One-hundred percent of students served on HCDE campuses are at-risk. The organization is governed by an elected board of seven trustees and has 1,060 employees and 33 facilities, including 15 Head Start centers. More info at www.hcde-texas.org.

