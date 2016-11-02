Hail to the New Chief

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Trump Calls for Unity and Cooperation in Rebuilding America

New York – Will Donald Trump’s surprise victory mean Hail to the Chief or Hell for the Chief?

The President-elect will become the nation’s 45th President of the United States and faces the tall task of uniting a divided people and some folks visibly frustrated and concerned about the future.

Call For Unity

“Now its time to bind our wounds and get together,” Trump said all Republican, Democrats and Independents. “It’s time for us to come together as one united people.”

Trump’s emerged to meet supporters early Wednesday morning after the concession call came from Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s first appearance as the new pending Commander-in Chief, was to assure a nation of onlookers that he Loves America and has made it the top priority.

His message was a simple call for American unity in hopes of a fresh start and clean slate.

“It’s time for us to bind the wounds of division and come together and be a united people,” Trump said during the appearance. “I pledge to all citizens that all citizens that I will be a president for all Americans. This is so important to me. I want to reach out…and work together to unify our country.”

He thanked Secretary of State Clinton for her service and her competitiveness during the campaign.

On Clinton he said. “I received a call from Secretary Clinton and she congratulated us. I congratulated her on her campaign. She fought hard and long and we (as a nation) owe her a great debt of gratitude for her service to the country.”

How He Did It

Trump said it was not a campaign, but a movement he started that became successful because it gave a voice to millions of people who love the country and who are frustrated with elitists and who want brighter futures for the country and their families.

“It involved people of all races, religions, backgrounds and beliefs,” he said. “(People) want a government that serves its people and serve the people it will.”

A Glimpse into the Future Administration

One of his main topic in the speech was to focus on solving the nation’s problems.

Offering a brief description of his vision for the next four years, he promised to shape the country following similar patterns he used to build his successful businesses.

He talked extensively about national growth and renewal to strengthen the economy, especially in areas hit hard by plant closures, job losses and unemployment.

“This country has great potential,” Trump said. “We are going to work to rebuild the American dream… and reclaim our destiny.”

The Economy

He said some of his plans includes doubling the economic growth and focusing on rebuilding the economy of inner cities and the rust belt states that have been hit hard and devastated by deterioration, unemployment and crime; and working to improve the nation’s infrastructure – including projects that put people back to work like repairing highways, roads, bridges and tunnels.

“We will call on the best and brightest for the benefit of all,” he said. “No dream is too big and America won’t settle for no less than the best.”

Defense/Veterans

On National Defense, he added that America will do its best to get along with any nation that gets along with us seeking common ground without hostility.

“America will be first, but we will deal fairly with all people and all nations,” he added.

He reminded Americans that he will not nor will America forget about its veterans.

“We will take care of our veterans,” he said. “Forgotten men and women will be forgotten no longer.”

Understanding his new role, Trump also reached out to other members of his own party that did not support him.

He also assured Americans that the time he has he will work hard driven by genuine love for the United States stating,“I will not let you down.”

By: Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews