H-E-B helps Texans get a healthy start on the New Year with seventh annual Slim Down Showdown contest

(SAN ANTONIO) — H-E-B has named 28 community members and Partners (employees) from across Texas to participate in the seventh annual 2016 Slim Down Showdown presented by Nestle, Johnson & Johnson and Perfect Fit Meals. The Showdown is a 12-week contest designed to provide contestants with the education and tools they need to live a healthier lifestyle, and the chance to win cash prizes totaling $40,000.

The 28 Partner and community contestants will embark on a 12-week life-changing journey together. At the conclusion of the contest, one female and one male contestant from each group will walk away with a $10,000 grand prize. Now in its seventh year, the H-E-B Slim Down Showdown has 183 alumni who have lost more than 6,229 pounds during the contest alone.

Though only 28 are selected for the competition, anyone can follow along from home heb.com/slimdown, where they can access workouts and recipes, and read contestants’ blogs for inspiration.

H-E-B is also hosting “Resolution Solutions” throughout all stores Jan. 4 – 17 to provide smart solutions for helping customers keep their healthy New Year’s resolutions. Customers will find various health tips throughout the store and delicious recipes that are less than $5 per serving, under 400 calories and take less than 30 minutes to make.

“The Slim Down Showdown contest is a transformative experience for those selected, but our goal at H-E-B is to impact millions of Texans, not just those selected for the official contest. That’s why we choose contestants who are open to sharing their journey. We want their success to inspire others in their communities and across the state,” said Monica Garza, Health Promotion Manager at H-E-B. “Our effort to reach millions is also why we hire dietitians to work directly with Partners and Customers in our stores and it’s why we focus on developing innovative, healthy products.”

The 14 Slim Down Showdown Community Contestants are:

Adam Grow, Grapevine

Alex Darke, San Antonio

Ashley Johnson, San Antonio

Cat Dickson, Texas City

Clarissa Astudillo, Laredo

Daniel Rivera, Austin

Jennifer Olmos, Houston

Julie Steele, Seguin

Roberto Almanza, Jr., Laredo

Rocky Bloom, Corpus Christi

Sara Sanford, Austin

Shawna Rendon, College Station

Thomas Flannery, Fort Worth

Daniel Avila, Brownsville

The 14 Slim Down Showdown Partner Contestants are:

Alberto Trevino III, Brownsville

Alejandrina Castro, Kingsville

Amy Petett, Poth

Barbara Butler, Belton

Ben Kiddy, Waco

Brandy Rios, Pasadena

Carolina Chavez, Brownsville

Danny Montes, San Antonio

Iliana Vela, Mission

Jane Alvarez, Corpus Christi

Jimmy Leal, San Marcos

Johnny Gutierrez, Katy

Leroy Gonzales, Dallas

Patrick Jimenez, San Antonio

Earlier this year, H-E-B invited Texans to apply online at heb.com. Contestants were selected based on their willingness and desire to embrace the program, and to publicly share their journey and the resulting lifestyle changes through blogs and vlogs at heb.com/slimdown. Grand Prize winners are selected based on overall health improvement, participation and fan engagement.

From Jan. 10-15, all contestants will travel to San Antonio to participate in Fit Camp, an intensive, weeklong wellness program with experts from H-E-B, Methodist Healthcare, Gold’s Gym and health coaches from Trestle Tree. H-E-B manages the contest, including overall nutrition and fitness education.

Once they return home, contestants will receive one-on-one coaching and support from H-E-B’s registered dietitians in addition to their individual meal plans and fitness goals developed during Fit Camp. They also receive a one-year gym membership, courtesy of Gold’s Gym, to help them with their fitness routine. Winners will be announced April 1 at the H-E-B Alamo Health and Fitness Expo in San Antonio.

The Slim Down Showdown is part of H-E-B Health & Wellness, a comprehensive, long-term commitment to improve the health of Texans. H-E-B aims to inspire Texans to adopt and stick to a healthy lifestyle through special offers on healthy food, nutrition labeling, events, competitions and educational opportunities.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of more than $23 billion, operates more than 380 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2015. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience at everyday low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 96,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com.

