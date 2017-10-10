Sharing is caring! Facebook

It’s an ages old argument, “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.”

Looking a the tragedy of a mad man mass killer last week in Las Vegas, it has become even more apparent that guns only do what we tell them or instruct them to do.

According to police reports, the gunman, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man from Mesquite, Nevada opened fire on a crowd from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay killing 59 and injuring 500 at the Route 91 Harvest country music concert and festival.

The latest tragedies is bracketed by the anniversaries of two horrific massacres motivated by hate; the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, and the nine victims killed in their church in Charleston.

Gun violence is one of the leading causes of death in America today, according to a January 2017 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

So far this year alone, there have been 46,759 gun related incidents, according to the Gun Violence 2017 Archives. Of those, 11,703 resulted in death and 23,747 have suffered injuries as a result of the gun violence, according to Gun Violence Archive (GVA)

Simply put, a gun is an inanimate object with no brain, no senses, no ability to think or reason. It sits in a gun cabinet or locked in a dresser or in a glove compartment and says and does nothing until it is touched and instructed by human hands and a human mind.

You can’t blame the gun for killing no more than you can blame the car for killing someone in an accident.

Think about what this sounds like. We will outlaw, regulate and put stern controls on all cars with strict ownership requirements and rules in this democracy because after all “Cars kill people”.

The real truth of the matter is this: “Cars don’t kill people; people kill people.”

I shouldn’t be allowed to go onto the highway in a car with no brakes. But all of that has to do what cars are for (they are not made for killing people),

What would life be like without knives. Knives kill people too. Maybe we need stricter laws and tighter controls and registration and waiting periods on knife use. After all, “Knives do kill people”.

If only that knife would have chosen not to be available or at the scene, the crime would never have happened. Again, “Knives don’t kill people; people kill people.”

I can’t think of anytime in all my journalism career in markets across this country as a crime or court reporter when I interviewed, covered a trial where a gun, a car or a knife was on trial or convicted for killing a human being.

It was always a person on trial in every case who had killed another person for whatever reason.

Blaming the instruments of death does not solve the problem. Man’s problem is a dark hearted one. Man loves darkness and sin more than the light of God. – That’s why America is confused, divided and in trouble. The moral compass is broken.

Before you jump the gun and get emotional about gun control, think about what you are saying and ponder seriously what you are asking for.

There is no evidence that proves that more gun control will stop the sin problem of Man killing Man.

It has been going on since a jealous and covetous Cain struck Abel and murdered him by beating him with a rock.

God did not call for “Rock” control or legislate rock use. He issued justice and that is our role as citizens in this democracy.

Perhaps when it come to guns, cars and knives we should adopt the three laws, know as Issac Assimov’s 3 laws that came from the 2004 science fiction action movie, I, Robot.

1. A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2. A robot must obey orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

Substitute the words “gun”, “knife” or “car” where the word robot appears and you will better understand that humans not inanimate objects are fully responsible for us hurting one another.

Accept the fact that blaming a gun, a car or a knife is totally asinine.

“Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.”

“Cars don’t kill people; people kill people.”

“Knives don’t kill people; people kill people.”

It is easy to raise the specters of gun control and make the argument that if no one had guns then no one would be killed in a mass shooting, but the factors that remain are those who do not abide by the law could care less about respecting your rights to exist.

America is not some utopia controlled by a wizard living in a large castle.

America is a war zone where people are clashing over opinions, religion, race, politics, class and ethics and gender.

The lack of morality in this country, the promotion of cum-bah-ya’ and fear mongering by political parties to gain votes is causing great confusion and is a danger to American Democratic ideals.

The fact is the streets of America are dangerous and raft with criminal elements that don’t mind killing you using the illegal weapons available to them.

Given the dark nature on some who live amongst us, it is incumbent that law abiding citizen be able to choose fully to protect themselves against those who do not follow or obey the laws in this great democracy.

Government and Politics have no place telling you how you should protect yourself or your family.

In the land of the Free, God, Guns and Religion are as much a part of Freedom as Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie and Chevrolet…

