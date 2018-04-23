Sharing is caring! Facebook

Groundbreaking Women

“I think the truth of the matter is, people who end up as ‘first’ don’t actually set out to be first. They set out to do something they love and it just so happens that they are the first to do it.” These words were rendered by the first female African-American national security adviser and U.S. Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice.

It was nearly a century ago, when women in America were finally granted the right to vote. Even with that liberty, there were existing stipulations attached that disabled women from being considered as equals amongst their opposing sex. Though many choose to overlook the obvious, the American woman’s struggle for equality yields a parallel to the journey of the Negro’s struggle in American history. At the 2013 Morehouse’ College Commencement, President Barack Obama referred to the old proverb, “As an African-American you have to work twice as hard as anyone else if you want to get by.” Some may suggest that it is a matter of opinion; but, considering the historical unbalances that have existed, those odds are doubled regarding African-American women. Hence making the tale of two Texan women, even more significant as it relates to the African-American culture.

On April 20, Dr. Ruth J. Simmons was inaugurated as the first female president of Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). Three days prior, Dr. LaTonya Goffney was named the lone finalist as the Superintendent of Schools for Aldine ISD (AISD), establishing her as the first African-American female to fulfill the position. Terms such as intelligent, accomplished and historic are not merely sufficient to define the characteristics of these two trailblazers. Prior to their current elections, both women had already cemented a plot in the history line of African-American firsts’.

Meet Dr. Latonya Goffney

Latonya McGowen Goffney hails from the Deep East Texas of Coldspring. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Sam Houston State University. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in History and English. She continued to advance her studies at Sam Houston, ultimately obtaining a Master of Education degree in Administration and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership.

In the inception of her career, she began as a Language Arts educator in Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD. Over time, she soared through the ranks by becoming, assistant principal and principal in Coldspring-Oakhurst. She later served as the Superintendent within the district for five years.

Impacting Education through Committed Service

In 2013, she became the Superintendent of Lufkin ISD, servicing over 8,000 students. Lufkin ISD recently issued a statement regarding the phenomenal strides that Dr. Goffney has made while serving as superintendent within the district. “Under Dr. Goffney’s leadership, the Lufkin Education Foundation was established, as was the Leadership Academy for aspiring leaders in the district. She created partnerships with Stephen F. Austin State University to create a STEM academy for high school students and Angelina College for an Early College High School. The district has been financially sound, even giving raises to teachers and staff for the past four years of her tenure.”

To add to an already remarkable portfolio, Dr. Goffney received the Distinguished Administrator of the Year Award by the faculty of Sam Houston State University’s College of Education for her service and dedication in 2013. Furthermore, she was named as one of the 2012-13 Class of Phi Delta Kappa (PDK) International Emerging Leaders. The award is designated to acknowledge and commend high-performing facilitators globally.

Making

Historical Strides

Last year, Dr. Goffney made history in the State of Texas. She was named the Texas Association of School Board’s (TASB) and Texas Association of School Administrator’s (TASA), Superintendent of the Year for the state of Texas and the Region VII Superintendent of the Year. She received the award at the TASB/TASA convention in Dallas. Out of five finalists, she emerged victoriously. According to TASA, the selection committee noted her, “focus on transparency, removing barriers and sharing best practices for continuous improvement in the district.” Her entitlement to the honor solidified her as the first African-American woman to win the award since its establishment in 1984.

Aldine ISD is anxiously anticipating a new era of leadership with Dr. Goffney. With nearly two decades of experience in the field of education members are expectant that she has the skills and know-how to continue to lead the district in the right direction. According to the district’s website, Aldine ISD Board of Trustees President Steve Mead expressed his sentiments regarding the selection of the new superintendent. “Dr. Goffney brings a wealth of educational experience having served as a superintendent in two different districts for a total of 10 years. We look forward to working with her, along with our administrative team. We believe Dr. Goffney will have a positive influence on our students and staff and will be a vocal advocate for the important role public education plays in the State of Texas.”

Meet Dr. Ruth

Simmons:

Paving Ground

Ruth J. Simmons is a native of Grapeland, a small town in East Texas.

Her parents, Franny and Isaac Stubblefield were sharecroppers who raised twelve children, with her being the youngest. She grew up and was educated in a segregated community. At the age of seven, her family relocated to Houston. During her childhood, she became fascinated with reading books and developed a genuine desire to excel in education.

After graduating with honors from her high school in 1963, she earned a scholarship which enabled her to attend Dillard University. Four years later, she achieved her Bachelor of Arts in French. Thereafter, she matriculated at Harvard University, where she accomplished her Masters in 1970 and Ph.D. in 1973 in Romance Languages and Literatures.

Laying Ground

Upon completing her studies, she initiated a professional career in education serving in numerous capacities at prestigious institutions around the nation. Firstly, she secured a position as an assistant professor of French at the University of New Orleans; she was later promoted to Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. Following, she took a giant leap from the South to serve as Acting Director of International Programs and Visiting Associate Professor of Pan- African Studies at California State University in Northridge. From there, she became the Assistant Dean of the Graduate School and later the Associate Dean of the Graduate School at the University of Southern California.

Breaking Ground

Afterwards, she worked as Associate Dean of the Faculty at Princeton University, where later in her career she became the Vice Provost. Prior to serving as Vice Provost at Princeton, she became the Provost at Spellman College. By the mid-90’s, Dr. Simmons had created an impressive reputation amongst higher learning institutions throughout the country. Therefore, it was no surprise to many who were familiar with her resume, when she made history by becoming the first African-American President of Smith College. Smith College is a private women’s liberal arts college in Northampton, Massachusetts and the largest of its kind. Her biography boasts of the many instrumental academic initiatives she established during her stint there. One of those initiatives is noted as the engineering program which was the first at an American women’s college.

In 2001, Dr. Simmons flushed African-American history once again by becoming the first African-American President of an Ivy League University. Through that entitlement, she was named the 18th President of Brown University. During her tenure, there she contributed significantly towards enhancing the status of the distinguished university, insomuch that a building at the school was dedicated to her honor. After retiring from her role as president in 2012, she became President Emerita of Brown University.

Five years after her retirement, Prairie View A&M University contacted the esteemed heroine with an offer. From that proposition, she began serving as interim president of the university and officially accepted the position in October 2017. Marguerite Joutz recently conducted an interview with Dr. Simmons on the subject. In her article entitled, Ruth Simmons on Cultivating the Next Generation of College Students, she documented the president’s response regarding hopeful accomplishments at the HBCU.

“I grew up in a segregated neighborhood in Grapeland, Tex., with very little experience with the world. The transition that Dillard enabled for me was extremely valuable. As an undergraduate, I began to grow a sense of confidence that helped me move from an insular environment to a bigger stage when I went to graduate school. My aspirations for Prairie View are to essentially make sure the university is continuing to do the same thing for students today that it did for my brother — and Dillard did for me. And that is to offer the advantage of a strong education that will prepare students for the careers they want, in a social and cultural context that helps them develop the confidence to perform after graduation.”

Over the years, Dr. Simmons has been the recipient of a slew of accolades, honors and acknowledgments. A few of those include: a Fulbright Fellowship to France, the 2001 President’s Award from the United Negro College Fund, the 2002 Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, the 2004 Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Medal, the Foreign Policy Association Medal and the Centennial Medal from Harvard University, just to list a few. She is a member of: the National Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Philosophical Society and the Council on Foreign Relations. She also serves on the boards of FCAU, NV, and Square, as well as several non-profit boards, including the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture; the Holdsworth Center; Rice University; and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Amongst honorary degrees that she has received are: the Brown faculty’s highest honor: the Susan Colver Rosenberger Medal and in 2012, the president of France named her a ‘chevalier’ of the French Legion of Honor.

