Greater Austin Crime Commission 15th Annual 9/11 Memorial Honoring Central Texas First Responders

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Featured Speaker Lawrence Wright Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11

Friday, September 9, 2016

The Austin Club

Second Floor

110 East Ninth Street

Austin, Texas 78701

8:00 a.m. Buffet

8:30 a.m. Program

Nearly 200 business, community, government and law enforcement leaders are expected to attend, including Chief Art Acevedo (Austin Police Department), Dep. Dir. Robert J. Bodisch Sr. (Texas Department of Public Safety), Chief David Carter (UT Police Department), Sheriff Gary Cutler (Hays County), Comm. Gerald Daugherty (Travis County), Judge Sarah Eckhardt (Travis County), Chief Sean Ford (Sunset Valley Police Department), Chief Scott Gerdes (Westlake Hills Police Department), SDM Hector Gomez (US Marshals Service), Rep. Donna Howard (Texas House), Col. Craig Hunter (Texas Parks & Wildlife), Chief Sean Mannix (Cedar Park Police Department), Chief Eric Mendez (AISD Police Department), Chief Ryan Phipps (Manor Police Department), Comm. Willie Pina (Bastrop County), Council Member Sabino “Pio” Renteria (City of Austin), SDM Darrin Sartin (US Marshals Service), ASAC John Scata (Federal Bureau of Investigation), Comm. Brigid Shea (Travis County), RAC Greg Thrash (US Drug Enforcement Administration), Justice Don Willett (Texas Supreme Court), Rep. Paul Workman (Texas House) and Sen. Judith Zaffirini (Texas Senate).

The Greater Austin Crime Commission was founded in 1997 to support Central Texas first responders and promote regional homeland security and public safety planning. The nonprofit organization serves Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews