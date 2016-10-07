Grammy® Award nominee Sheila E. headlining Houston’s UNCF “A Mind Is….” Gala

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Global icon Sheila E. will perform at the 28th annual UNCF “A Mind Is…” Gala in Houston. Known as a dynamic percussionist with notable collaborations with Prince, Beyoncé and Gloria Estefan, Sheila E has a career that spans more than 30 years.

WHAT: UNCF “A Mind Is…” Gala is the highlight of the annual fundraising campaign for the local UNCF Houston area office. This gala is one of Houston’s signature social events of the year, which garners the support of corporate sponsors, civic leaders, dignitaries, public officials, alumni and other guests who support the UNCF mission. Under the leadership of honorary chairs Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and his daughter Ashley Turner, more than 500 guests are scheduled to attend. Since its inception, this event has raised more than $8 million to support deserving students and the 37 UNCF-member institutions.

WHO: UNCF Houston area office

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19

6 p.m. – Reception hosted by H-E-B

7 p.m. – Program and Dinner

WHERE: Hilton Americas Hotel

ADDITIONAL INFO: We encourage the community to attend and help inspire the next generation of leaders. To purchase sponsorships or tickets ($500 per person), please visit www.uncf.org/houstongala or contact Juana Collins at 713-942-8623.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF

