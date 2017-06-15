Sharing is caring! Facebook

Austin, TX – House Bill 245, authored by Representative Eric Johnson (D-Dallas), was signed into law today by Governor Greg Abbott. The new law creates a civil penalty for law enforcement agencies that fail to report officer-involved shootings and peace officer injuries and deaths to the Office of the Attorney General. The law will go into effect on September 1, 2017.

“I applaud Governor Abbott for signing House Bill 245 into law. As the former chief law enforcement officer for the State of Texas, I know he appreciates the importance of transparency and accountability in policing,” said Representative Johnson.

“This legislation goes a long way towards my goal of making Texas the best state in the nation when it comes to collecting data on fatal interactions between civilians and law enforcement,” Johnson added.

