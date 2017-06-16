Sharing is caring! Facebook

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dr. George Wright announced today he is stepping down as President of Prairie View A&M University and will return to teaching history full-time after an interim President is named.

“I have served this University and the Texas A&M System for 14 years, and I am proud of the progress that we have made in that time,” Dr. Wright said. “But for all of us, the time comes to lay down the responsibilities that go with a job like this one and focus on other things.”

Dr. Wright had continued to teach and do research while serving as President, but he expressed a desire to devote his time to the classroom.

“I want to thank President Wright for his steadfast leadership,” said Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. “He touched a generation of students and faculty, and he changed lives for the better. He is to be commended, and we will miss him greatly.”

During President Wright’s tenure, Prairie View A&M’s enrollment grew from 6,500 to 9,000 while the university advanced academically, creating doctorates in education, engineering, nursing practice and juvenile justice. Both the Confucius Institute and the Honors College were also established under President Wright’s leadership.

Prairie View A&M also has enjoyed a construction boom with the opening of: a new School of Architecture building; the Don K. Clark Building, home of the College of Juvenile Justice, Psychology and Texas Crime Prevention Center; the Electrical Engineering building; the College of Nursing’s 12-story facility located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston; and new football stadium.

“I want to thank the Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System, Chancellor Sharp, and especially, all my many friends and colleagues at this great University and our many alumni for helping make this the best 14 years anyone could ask for,” said Dr. Wright.

Together, we have accomplished much:

